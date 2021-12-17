Instagram is getting a new feature that allows users to embed a miniature version of their profiles on websites. With the latest Profile Embed functionality, users can showcase their Instagram content on third-party sites or link to someone else's profile. Alongside the Profile Embed, the social media company has highlighted the recently launched Playback feature for Instagram Stories and Reels Visual Replies. With the Playback feature, users can create an end-of-year collection of up to 10 Stories to share with their followers. The Reels Visual Replies lets to respond to comment with a Reels video of up to 60 seconds.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Friday announced the rollout of the Profile Embed functionality via a video on Twitter. “You've been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now. This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website" said Mosseri.

Through Profile Embed, people will get a sneak peek at the particular Instagram handle. The latest feature is available only in the US for now. It will help Instagram creators, brands, and businesses to highlight their Instagram profiles on third-party websites. The company has not shared any details about the global rollout of the Profile Embed feature yet.

In the video, Mosseri also talks about two more new features that were announced by the photo-sharing platform earlier this week. As mentioned, the Instagram Playback feature allows you to replay a curated selection of your Stories shared throughout the year. The feature offers a recap of the 10 favourite Stories posted by the user in 2021.

The Reels Visual Replies is another feature, that lets you respond to a comment with a Reels video of up to 60 seconds. Mosseri recommended Instagram creators use the feature to engage with followers and to increase the number of them. You can see the Visual Replies option while posting a reply to a comment. You can select it to create a video reply and the comment will appear as a sticker.