Instagram Now Allows Everyone to Pin Comments on Posts

Instagram tested the feature back in May and has now begun rolling out globally.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 8 July 2020 14:38 IST
Instagram hopes that users can now maintain a positive environment on their posts

Highlights
  • Instagram users can pin up to three comments on top of thread
  • Instagram aims to help users fight cyberbullying with new feature
  • The app also allows users to bulk delete unwanted comments

Instagram has begun expanded rollout of its pinned comments feature that allows users to pin up to three comments on a post. The pinned comments will appear on the top of a thread, allowing users to control the tone of responses on a thread and moderate the ones that are abusive or negative in nature. The feature was first tested as a tool to combat cyber-bullying back in May and the official rollout started on Tuesday. Coinciding with the test, the social media giant had also introduced a feature that would help a user delete comments in bulk in order to maintain a positive tone on their posts.

The pinned comments feature is pretty easy to use. All you need to do is swipe the desired comment to the left and you will see the options such as replying, reporting, or deleting the comment. On the far left, a new pushpin icon would appear that pins the comment to the top of thread.

Instagram made the announcement via a tweet, where it said that the feature could help “better manage the conversation.” Since May, Instagram has been adding several features to help users manage and remove negative comments on their posts.

The app had earlier introduced a feature that can delete up to 25 comments in one go. For iOS users, the option can be accessed from the dotted icon on the top right corner. When selecting the Manage Comments option, the user can select the comments they wish to delete. Users can also block or restrict accounts in bulk from More Options. On Android, all the users need to do is tap and hold on a comment and then tap on the dotted icon to either block or restrict.

Meanwhile, Instagram has also announced that it would be testing its new short form video-sharing feature called Reels in India. Just like TikTok, users can record, edit and post 15-second videos using several in-app tools with Reels. Currently in its testing phase, Reels will be featured in a separate space on the app's Explore page. Similar to IGTV, users will also get a dedicated Reels section on their profiles as well. Instagram has tapped several popular TikTok and YouTube content creators from India to help populate content.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

