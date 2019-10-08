Technology News
loading

Instagram Unveils New Feature to Help Users Spot Phishing Emails

Instagram will display genuine emails the company sent you.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Unveils New Feature to Help Users Spot Phishing Emails
Highlights
  • New feature by Instagram will display genuine emails the company sent you
  • Bad actors are getting better at imitating emails: Instagram
  • Users shouldn't click on a link if they can't verify, says company

Instagram is introducing a new way for its users to help them identify phishing emails and safeguard themselves against hackers.

According to a report in CNET on Monday, the new feature by Facebook-owned photo-sharing service will display genuine emails the company sent you.

"Bad actors are getting better at imitating emails from Instagram, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between a genuine email and a fake one," an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement.

This is how it will work. Go to settings and click on the security tab. There will be an option to see Emails from Instagram.

One tab labelled security will show you a list of emails the company sent you.

The "other" tab will display emails Instagram sent that aren't related to security issues.

According to Instagram, users shouldn't click on a link in an email that appears to be from the company, if they can't verify.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Oracle to Hire 2,000 Workers to Expand Cloud Business to More Countries
Honor Smartphones
Instagram Unveils New Feature to Help Users Spot Phishing Emails
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  3. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. BSNL Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Relaunched With Reduced Calling Benefits
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  7. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch on October 15 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale - What to Expect
  10. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold’s iFixit Teardown Details Exactly What the Company Tweaked
  2. Instagram Unveils New Feature to Help Users Spot Phishing Emails
  3. Instagram Gets Dark Mode Support on Android and iOS, Removes Following Tab for All Users
  4. Oracle to Hire 2,000 Workers to Expand Cloud Business to More Countries
  5. Samsung's Q3 Profit Estimate Exceeds Expectations on Smartphone Sales
  6. Motorola One Macro India Launch on October 9, Flipkart Teaser Page Tips
  7. Google Pixel Phones Getting New Android 10 Update With October Security Patch, More
  8. New Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer Features Bill Murray, Mocks the ‘Nut Up or Shut Up’ Line
  9. US Seeks to Blacklist Chinese Artificial Intelligence Firms
  10. macOS 10.15 Catalina Released: How to Download and Install
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.