NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Drafts Guide to Help Parents Monitor Teenage Kids' Usage

Instagram Drafts Guide to Help Parents Monitor Teenage Kids' Usage

, 07 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Drafts Guide to Help Parents Monitor Teenage Kids' Usage

Instagram has built 'A Parent's Guide', which it calls a new resource focusing on privacy, interactions and time management for parents who have teenage children using the platform.

"We've included the basics of our app and description of our tools, plus a discussion guide for how parents and guardians can have an open conversation with their teens about Instagram," Marne Levine, Chief Operating Officer, Instagram wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

As part of the guide, 10 questions have been designed to help parents learn more about how teenagers are using Instagram and to ensure that the app is being used in a positive way like discussing whether they want to keep their accounts public or private. These include questions such as 'Do you know your followers?', 'What would you do if you saw someone being bullied on Instagram?', and 'How do you feel about the amount of time you spend online?', among others.

The photo-messaging app has also developed a video guide that "gathered a group of parents who work at Instagram to talk about the tools they use to foster positive online experiences for their teens."

For its 1 billion users, Instagram also offers other tools like comment controls, the ability to report unwanted interactions and most recently, a suite of features to help users manage time on the app.

"We're committed to being here every step of the way to make sure parents and their teens have the tools they need to make the choices that are right for them," Levine added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Let Users in India Decide on Data Localisation, Experts Say
PM Modi Calls for Investments in E-Vehicle Production in Mobility Roadmap
AI Camera Phones
Instagram Drafts Guide to Help Parents Monitor Teenage Kids' Usage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  3. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad E480 With 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. Nokia X7 Launch Expected Soon, as HMD Global Teases a New Smartphone
  6. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  8. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  9. Vivo V11 Pro vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Nokia 7 Plus
  10. Jio Marking Its Second Anniversary By Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.