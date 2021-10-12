Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App

Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App

By Reuters | Updated: 12 October 2021 09:53 IST
Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App

Instagram is planning to roll out feature to make it easier for people to know if account is at risk

Highlights
  • Earlier on Monday, many users faced problems with Instagram
  • Instagram has been the centre of memes on Twitter
  • Instagram will notify users of outages or technical issues directly

Facebook's Instagram said on Monday it is testing a feature to notify users of outages or technical issues directly on the photo-sharing app, days after two outages disrupted the social media giant's services.

The test will run in the United States and will go on for a few months, Instagram said in a blog post.

On October 4, a six-hour long outage prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Earlier on Monday, many users faced problems with Instagram, according to user reports on Web monitoring group Downdetector.

The company is also planning to roll out a feature that will help making it easier for people to know whether their account is at risk of being disabled.

The social media giant, which has been the centre of memes and jokes on Twitter following the outages, is also grappling with former employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen's accusation that the company repeatedly prioritised profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

Haugen, who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls, has agreed to meet with Facebook's oversight board in the coming weeks to brief them about what she learned while working at the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook outage
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor

Related Stories

Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  3. Airtel Offers Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of New Smartphones: All Details
  4. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  6. Ethereum Co-Founder Slams El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Process
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. BGMI to Get PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events Dates Announced
  9. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  10. Shang-Chi Box Office Storms Past $400 Million, Even Without China’s Help
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  2. Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App
  3. Moto E40 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor
  5. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  6. Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks
  7. Huawei Nova Series Global Launch Set for October 21, Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Expected
  8. iPhone SE (2022) Specifications Tipped; Could Be Powered by A15 Bionic, Support 5G
  9. Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features
  10. Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com