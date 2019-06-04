Technology News

Instagram Outage Hits Users Across the Globe

Users started experiencing issues with Instagram at 11.30pm ET on Monday (9am IST Tuesday).

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Outage Hits Users Across the Globe

Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram suffered a major global outage that hindered app logins, page refreshes, commenting on posts and uploading content on the platform.

Users started experiencing issues with Instagram at 11.30pm ET (9am IST Tuesday). According to Down Detector, users in India, US, UK, South America, Japan and Australia were subject to the outages, news website Deadline reported on Monday. 

Since Instagram did not officially release a statement about the outage, it remains unclear what may have triggered it. 

According to the report, the app has recovered from the outage and has started functioning smoothly again. 

The news of Instagram's breakdown comes right after Google apps and Snapchat recovered from a global outage across the US and UK earlier on Sunday night. 

Google blamed issues with its Cloud service that powers other apps along with the search engine giant's own web services for the outage. 

In March, Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram, suffered the longest outage ever that lasted for 12 hours worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Instagram Outage Hits Users Across the Globe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. OnePlus 7 Goes on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow
  5. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  6. Apple Brings Several India-Centric Features to iOS 13
  7. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  9. Black Shark 2 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  10. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.