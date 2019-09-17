Instagram Music Launched by Facebook in India

Aiming to let users express themselves through music on Facebook and Instagram with music stickers on "Stories" and other creative tools such as "Lyrics on Instagram", and "Lip Sync Live", Facebook on Tuesday launched Instagram Music in India.

This would also let users add songs to their Facebook Profiles.

"Facebook and music share something special -- they both bring people together and enable personal expression. And that's why music is important for us. With India's strong music ecosystem, we're thrilled to open up the ability for people in the country to include music in the moments they share on our platforms," Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

The social networking giant has joined hands with the Indian music community to enable these new products.

Earlier this year, Facebook India partnered with top music labels such as T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films, thus, licensing their music for use in social experiences on the platform and Instagram.

"We continue to see fast adoption of Stories across our family of apps. Today, with the launch of music stickers on Stories, we are excited about giving new ways for people to express and connect with their friends," said Paresh Rajawat, Head of Video and Music Products, Facebook.