Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats

Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats

You can now create a new video chat room straight from Instagram.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 22 May 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats

Messenger Room integration in Instagram is being rolled out

Highlights
  • Instagram now includes Messenger Rooms integration
  • Messenger Rooms allows users to video chat with up to 50 people
  • The feature could soon be coming to WhatsApp as well

Instagram now offers the ability to create new Messenger Rooms and invite friends to join the conversation right from the app. Facebook unveiled Messenger Rooms last month in a bid to counter the fast-growing Zoom video conferencing service. Facebook had said at that time that it will be integrating Messenger in Instagram, and now that integration is live. Messenger Rooms integration allows users to create private video chat rooms where up to 50 participants can join. Even those without a Facebook account can join the conversation.

“Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join,” Instagram said on Twitter.

You can create a new room and invite friends on Instagram, after which you will be taken to Messenger. As mentioned above, as many as 50 people can join, including those who are not on Facebook. Moreover, you can also lock the room when you don't want more people to enter the conversation.

How to use Messenger Rooms via Instagram

A video shared by Instagram shows the steps to use the new feature. You first need to go to Instagram Direct messages. There, tap on the video chat icon. Then select Create a Room. You can now send invitations for the room to your Instagram friends. Instagram will then create a room and show a link to it. Additionally, it will give the option to Join Room or Send Link. If you tap on Join Room, Instagram will ask to open the room in the Messenger app.

Messenger Rooms integration is coming to WhatsApp as well and the same has reportedly been spotted in the beta versions of the app. It is said to be available on WhatsApp Beta for Android right now.

Messenger Rooms by Facebook has come at a time when group video calls have seen a surge in demand and previously lesser-known players like Zoom have grown quickly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Messenger Rooms, Facebook, Facebook Messenger
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel-Less Design, 43-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched

Related Stories

Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  5. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  6. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  7. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  8. Mi 10 5G Review
  9. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch to Launch in India on June 3
  10. Redmi 10X Teased to Feature AMOLED Display, Offer 30x Zoom Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel-Less Design, 43-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
  3. Parallel Universe Discovered? No, NASA Hasn't Found a Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  4. WhatsApp for Android, iPhone Gets QR Code Support for Beta Testers
  5. Sid Meier's Civilization VI Is Free for PC on the Epic Games Store Till May 28
  6. Uber Says It Has Spent $19 Million on Coronavirus Financial Assistance for Drivers
  7. Motorola Razr Second Generation Foldable Tipped by Executive, Launch Expected in September
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in India in June
  9. Vodafone Idea Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan to Offer 12GB High-Speed Data
  10. Poco M2 Pro Spotted in Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance Listing, Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com