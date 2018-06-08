Instagram Now Lets You Repost a Story You're Tagged In

Facebook-owned Instagram announced a change to its Stories feature that will allow users to instantly repost a Story they are tagged in as theirs.
"When someone mentions you in their story, you receive a notification in your 'Direct message' thread with that person. Now you'll see an option to add that content to your own story," Instagram wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.
The feature "@mention Sharing" only applies to public accounts and is available as part of Instagram version 48 on Android and iOS.
The original poster's username will appear automatically when a "Story" is reposted on a different account.
Users will have choices and options to scale, rotate, position and add creative tools like text and stickers to the reposted "Story", Instagram added.
The photo-sharing service Instagram was recently reported to be planning to bring longer videos on its platform, moving beyond the 60-second cap it currently has. It is said to be readying a new feature that will let users post long-form videos, well above the current limit.
Interestingly, Instagram is also being reported to be working on bringing a 'home' for such longer-form videos, similar to YouTube and Snapchat Discover. This essentially means that Instagram will have a special place dedicated to music videos, scripted shows, and more. The long-form video support and the video hub may get unveiled on June 20.
Written with inputs from IANS
