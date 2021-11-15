Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button

Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button

Instagram may allow the host to add only one moderator to a live video.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 November 2021 15:43 IST
Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @instagram

Instagram Stories currently allow users to react to Stories

Highlights
  • Instagram may offer an option to add a moderator to a live video
  • Host might be able to choose moderator from their list of 'who’s watching
  • Currently, only host who has started the live video can manage it

Instagram is planning to bring a new feature that allows users to add a moderator to a live video. At present, only the user who has started the live on the social network can manage it. The upcoming feature for Instagram was first spotted by a notable developer on Twitter. According to him, the feature is in testing phase. Additionally, Instagram is said to be introducing the ability to like Stories. Both features are expected to take some time before they reach the general audience.

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) with a series of mockups on Twitter has suggested that Instagram is working on a new feature that allows creators to add a moderator when they do live videos. However, the screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that the social media platform will let the creator add only one moderator to a live video from their list of 'who's watching'. At present, only the host who has started the live can manage it. The main purpose of a moderator is to help the live host manage the comments. With the upcoming functionality, the moderator will be able to turn off comments, requests to go live, questions, and more, as per a report by 9to5Mac.

Additionally, Instagram is said to be testing the ability to like Stories. Instagram reportedly started testing this feature in August this year. A new screenshot shared by Paluzzi in a separate tweet shows how the Like button will look like in the viewer list. Currently, users can only react to Stories, which shows up in their direct messages. There is no clarity on when the Like feature will be publicly available on Instagram but the developers are said to be working on it.

The photo-sharing platform owned by Meta (formerly Facebook) has recently added a bunch of new features. Collabs, launched in October allow two users to publish the same content in a shared manner. Users can co-author Feed posts and Reels with others and both the creator names will appear on the header of the post. Instagram also recently launched support for users to post photos and videos from Web browsers.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Live Video, Instagram Update, Instagram Features, Instagram Stories
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Ghost Calling Bug Fix Through Latest Google App

Related Stories

Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Hands-On Image
  5. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  6. My Favourite Cryptos for 2022: Bitcoin, NFTs, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Marketing Images Leak Online
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Rolls Out Android 12-Based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Phones, New Update for Galaxy Watch
  2. ACT Fibernet Offering Additional Speed Benefits Up to 500Mbps to Existing Customers Until November 30
  3. iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Mastodon Says Crypto, NFT Adoption Won't Ever Happen on the Platform
  5. Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site
  6. Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Bans Over 25 Lakh Accounts in a Month to Curb Cheating
  8. Infinix Note 11i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Telenor Partners With Google Cloud to Digitalise Its Global Operations
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com