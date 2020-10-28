Technology News
  Instagram Live Video Time Limit Extended to 4 Hours, New Archive Option Created for Livestreams

Instagram Live Video Time Limit Extended to 4 Hours, New Archive Option Created for Livestreams

Instagram is also introducing a ‘Live Now’ section in Explore for more discovery of live streams.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2020 14:43 IST
Instagram Live Videos will now be archived for 30 days

Highlights
  • Instagram has also introduced a new live section in IGTV as well
  • Instagram earlier allowed for live stream of up to one hour
  • These archived live videos can also be downloaded

Instagram has introduced three new features to encourage more users to live stream on its platform. This social media platform has extended the Live Video limit to up to four hours from the earlier one hour cap. There is also a new Live Archive option that has been enabled to keep all your live videos saved for up to 30 days. This archive can only be accessed by you, and you can download your live videos to upload them of IGTV if you'd wish to.

The new features were announced through Twitter, and possibly the biggest one is the extension of Live Video limit. This was earlier capped at one hour, but that has now been extended to four hours. This means users who love going live while cooking or do live classes won't have to restart their livestream after every hour. Instagram has also introduced Live Archives where all your live videos will now be kept. Up until now, Instagram only archived stories and posts but now live videos archives has also been introduced.

This option can be found in the same place where your stories and posts archives live, and these live videos will be archived for 30 days after the end of your livestream. To find this new option, live video users should click on the hamburger menu from the top right corner of the profile screen. You will need to tap on the Archive option there and choose ‘Live Archive'. The videos found in the archive can be downloaded, and these can then be re-uploaded on IGTV as well.

Apart from this, Instagram looks to increase discovery of live videos inside the app, and is bringing a new “Live Now” section inside the IGTV app. There will also be a dedicated ‘Live Now' section showing up on Explore so you can discover more of livestreaming content.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Live Videos, Instagram Live
