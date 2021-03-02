Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Live Rooms Feature Launched, to Allows Up to Four People Live Stream Together

Instagram Live Rooms Feature Launched, to Allows Up to Four People Live Stream Together

Live Rooms feature allows four participants to engage in real time broadcasts that other Instagram users can tune into.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 March 2021 09:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Live Rooms Feature Launched, to Allows Up to Four People Live Stream Together

Livestream conversations during the past year have included talks by authorities on COVID-19

Highlights
  • Live Rooms additionally provides creators an opportunity to make money
  • Viewers can buy "badges" to show appreciation for broadcast hosts
  • Broadcast hosts can also add shopping or fundraising features

Instagram on Monday began allowing up to four people to live stream together in virtual "rooms," following in the footsteps of group-broadcast rising stars like Clubhouse.

The Live Rooms feature allows four participants to engage in real time broadcasts that other Instagram users can tune into, according to Instagram.

"Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream, but we're now letting you 'double up' on your live broadcast," the company said in a blog post.

"We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities - start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends."

Broadcasts from audio-only social media newcomer Clubhouse as well as YouTube video channels and video game play streamed on Twitch have soared in popularity recently. 

Livestream conversations during the past year on Instagram have included talks by authorities on COVID-19, celebrity interviews, rap battles, music lessons, workout sessions, and more.

Live Rooms additionally provides creators who are shut off from real-world venues by the pandemic an opportunity to make money.

Viewers can buy "badges" to show appreciation for broadcast hosts, who can also add shopping or fundraising features, according to Instagram.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Live Rooms, Clubhouse
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech Targeted by Chinese Hackers: Cyfirma

Related Stories

Instagram Live Rooms Feature Launched, to Allows Up to Four People Live Stream Together
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  2. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  4. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
  5. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Lens
  6. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder’s Justice League, What to Watch in March
  7. OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch Tipped to Launch March 23
  8. MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search Feature in India
  9. Amazfit GTS 2 Review
  10. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook News to Launch in Germany in May With Content From Around 100 Media Outlets
  2. Instagram Live Rooms Feature Launched, to Allows Up to Four People Live Stream Together
  3. COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech Targeted by Chinese Hackers: Cyfirma
  4. OnePlus 9 Series Announcement Teased for March 8, Launch Date Likely to Be Revealed
  5. Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch Now Available in India via Amazon
  6. MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens
  7. Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Tipped to Have 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11: Report
  8. Indian Mobile Retailers Call for Amazon Probe, Cap on Online Smartphone Sales
  9. Mi 11 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera in Fresh Leak
  10. Reliance Partners With Google, Facebook for Digital Payment Network Bid: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com