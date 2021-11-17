Instagram Badges has now officially started rolling out. The feature allows creators to earn money from their followers. Badges allow users to show support for creators during a Live video on the platform. Starting Wednesday, users aged 18 and above with more than 10,000 followers in select regions will be able to use Instagram Badges. Once purchased, the Badges will appear alongside comments during a Live cast. The latest feature will let creators engage with supporters, and the host of the Live video can see a list of supporters and Badges purchased during the Live stream for up to 90 days.

Instagram on November 16 announced the Badges' rollout. When followers of a content creator purchase Badges, heart(s) will be displayed next to supporters' usernames. In the US, multiple Instagram Badges can be purchased during a Live video for $0.99 (roughly Rs. 73), $1.99 (roughly Rs. 147), and $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370). It will show up as one, two, or three hearts, respectively, next to a commenter's name. Based on the Badges, supporters will see more visibility on a Live video. Instagram introduced Badges back in 2020, but it was only available to select creators.

Once Badges are purchased, the supporter's name appears on a list visible to the creator of that Live video for up to 90 days. Also, if the follower asks a question during that Live stream, the question will be highlighted to the creator. Additionally, comments made during the Live chat might get pinned by the creator.

Content creators can head to the Profile > Professional dashboard > Grow your business > Badges for onboarding. Once it is done, turn on the Badge icon on the left side of your Going live screen to start a Live video.

Instagram Badges is limited to users aged 18 and above. Also, a professional account (creator or business) is required to use it. Instagram's various policies including Partner Monetisation Policies, Community Guidelines, apply to the latest feature as well. Currently, Badges in Live is available to eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the UK, and the US, according to the feature's official announcement page.