Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers

Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers

Instagram Badges available for $0.99 (roughly Rs. 73), $1.99 (roughly Rs. 147), and $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 November 2021 18:26 IST
Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram Badges feature is limited to users aged 18 and above

Highlights
  • Instagram Badges was introduced in 2020
  • Badges will appear alongside comments during Live
  • Instagram Badges will give more visibility to Live posts

Instagram Badges has now officially started rolling out. The feature allows creators to earn money from their followers. Badges allow users to show support for creators during a Live video on the platform. Starting Wednesday, users aged 18 and above with more than 10,000 followers in select regions will be able to use Instagram Badges. Once purchased, the Badges will appear alongside comments during a Live cast. The latest feature will let creators engage with supporters, and the host of the Live video can see a list of supporters and Badges purchased during the Live stream for up to 90 days.

Instagram on November 16 announced the Badges' rollout. When followers of a content creator purchase Badges, heart(s) will be displayed next to supporters' usernames. In the US, multiple Instagram Badges can be purchased during a Live video for $0.99 (roughly Rs. 73), $1.99 (roughly Rs. 147), and $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370). It will show up as one, two, or three hearts, respectively, next to a commenter's name. Based on the Badges, supporters will see more visibility on a Live video. Instagram introduced Badges back in 2020, but it was only available to select creators.

Once Badges are purchased, the supporter's name appears on a list visible to the creator of that Live video for up to 90 days. Also, if the follower asks a question during that Live stream, the question will be highlighted to the creator. Additionally, comments made during the Live chat might get pinned by the creator.

Content creators can head to the Profile > Professional dashboard > Grow your business > Badges for onboarding. Once it is done, turn on the Badge icon on the left side of your Going live screen to start a Live video.

Instagram Badges is limited to users aged 18 and above. Also, a professional account (creator or business) is required to use it. Instagram's various policies including Partner Monetisation Policies, Community Guidelines, apply to the latest feature as well. Currently, Badges in Live is available to eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the UK, and the US, according to the feature's official announcement page.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Badges, Instagram Update, Instagram Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year

Related Stories

Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  4. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  5. Moto G71 5G Phone Reportedly Coming With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Cameras
  6. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  7. Nothing Ear 1 May Soon Get a Black Colour Variant
  8. Vivo V23e 5G to Launch on November 23, 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  9. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer in English, Hindi
  10. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State to Release New Hotfix Update This Week to Fix Lag Issues
  2. Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers
  3. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  4. Twitter CFO Ned Segal Believes It Does Not 'Make Sense Right Now' to Invest in Bitcoin
  5. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Get a Black Colour Variant
  6. YouTube Co-Founder Changes Description of First-Ever Video on Site to Oppose Hiding Dislike Count
  7. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  8. Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR
  9. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery
  10. Activision Blizzard Workers Call for CEO Bobby Kotick's Departure, Stage Walkout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com