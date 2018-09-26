NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Lite, Web Version Will Now Show Notifications

, 26 September 2018
A day after the co-founders announced their exit, changes to Instagram are already making their way. According to latest reports, Instagram Lite and web version on both mobile and desktop will now show notifications.

Earlier, the notifications were only available on the standard Instagram app. Now, if you access the service on Chrome browser on your mobile or desktop, you will be prompted the option to enable notifications when you get new likes, comments, or followers, Android Police reports. However, according to a report by The Verge, the feature is also available on Safari and Mozilla Firefox browsers for both desktop and mobile devices.

The feature is also available for the less data consuming Instagram Lite app. While it makes for a welcome addition to the Lite version, it doesn't help much when it comes to the desktop version as you can't send DMs or upload videos.

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger - who are also the app's co-founders - are leaving Facebook to explore "our curiosity and creativity again." The decision was announced just a day ago, and Facebook is reportedly considering appointing Adam Mosseri - who already heads product operations at Instagram - to lead the app now. The app had 31 million users when it was sold to Facebook and now has over a billion users.

Further reading: Instagram Lite
