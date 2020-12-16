Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels

Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels

Instagram Lite will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 December 2020 15:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels

New Instagram Lite app has been on Google Play for some time

Highlights
  • Instagram Lite was originally launched in June 2018
  • The new version offers core Instagram experience
  • Instagram is hosting its ‘Born on Instagram 2.0’ programme in India

Instagram Lite app is being tested by Facebook in India, revealed Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram, at the Facebook Fuel for India virtual event on Wednesday. The new app comes in less than 2MB of size. Facebook initially tested the Instagram Lite app in the country back in June 2018. That app, however, went offline in May this year and was silently reintroduced in September. In addition to the testing of the new Instagram Lite app, the photo- and video-sharing platform brought the second version of its ‘Born on Instagram' programme that is aimed to help creators grow their social presence.

The new Instagram Lite, made specifically for Android devices, is designed to offer the core Instagram experience, sans some features including Reels, Shopping, and IGTV. It will be available in several Indian languages – Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“Today, we're announcing the test of IG Lite in India,” said Shah during his keynote at the Facebook Fuel for India event. “It was built to provide access to high-quality Instagram experience to our users in India, irrespective of the device, platform, and the network that they are on.”

Instagram conducted a research in the country that resulted in a “compromised Internet experience, as a result of low-memory phones and heavy-sized apps”. The company said that the research set the context for testing the new lightweight app in the country.

Although Instagram tested a similar experience through the original Instagram Lite app in 2018, the new version is claimed to deliver improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. It got listed on Google Play for download in September, as reported by Android Police.

With the new Instagram Lite app in place, Facebook now has “lite” versions of its regular app as well as Messenger and Instagram.

Alongside the new app, Instagram brought the ‘Born on Instagram 2.0' creator programme to the country. It is designed as the next version of the initiative that was launched in November 2019 to help creators grow and showcase their photos and videos to the public.

The new version of ‘Born on Instagram' programme is aimed to incorporate features including Reels. It will go on for a period of six months and will continue to offer masterclasses from internal and external experts. The programme will also allow creators to avail collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

Interested creators can sign up for the ‘Born on Instagram 2.0' programme from the official portal.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Lite, Instagram, Born on Instagram 2.0, Born on Instagram, Facebook
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces

Related Stories

Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  3. Google Photos Can Use Machine Learning to Create 3D Renders of Images
  4. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  8. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch, S Pen Support Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels
  2. Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces
  3. Fortnite Gets New ‘The Spy Within’ Game Mode Similar to Among Us
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications and Design Tipped by TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  5. WhatsApp Now Offers Banking Services to Over 2 Million ICICI Bank Customers
  6. Netflix Faces Brief Outage for Some Users Across Canada, South America, US; Now Restored
  7. Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes
  8. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Getting Software Version 14.3 With Performance, Stability Improvements
  9. Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 54,999
  10. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com