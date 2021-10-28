Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Link Stickers Are Now Rolling Out to All Users: How to Use

Instagram Link Stickers Are Now Rolling Out to All Users: How to Use

Instagram’s new feature can be used by anyone to share external URLs, irrespective of their number of followers.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 28 October 2021 09:59 IST
Instagram Link Stickers Are Now Rolling Out to All Users: How to Use

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @instagram

Link stickers are useful for anyone from businesses linking out to their products to activists

Highlights
  • Instagram announced the Link Stickers feature in June
  • The Link Stickers feature has now entirely replaced "swipe up"
  • Link Stickers are now more widely available than swipe up ever was

Instagram Link Stickers, which let users include hyperlinks in Stories in the form of stickers, will now be available to use for everyone on the popular photo-sharing platform.

The Facebook-owned social media platform announced the news via Twitter on October 27. Instagram had started testing Link Stickers in June, but until now the feature has been limited to verified accounts or accounts with a large number of followers.

According to the social media giant, Link Stickers are useful for anyone from businesses linking out to their products to activists linking out to external resources. But Instagram stated that anyone can benefit from link sharing to engage with their followers. It also said that accounts repeatedly sharing misinformation or hate speech will lose access.

When Instagram announced the Link Stickers feature in June, the company stressed that they're only meant for Stories posts and said it had no plans to bring them to the main Instagram feed or other parts of the app. That remains the status quo today.

The Link Stickers feature has now entirely replaced "swipe up," which was how Instagram users could previously link out to external webpages from their Stories, and which the platform discontinued in August.

But with today's news, Link Stickers are now more widely available than swipe up ever was, since the old feature was only available to verified accounts or accounts with more than 10,000 followers.

  1. After uploading content to create a new Story, head into the sticker tool from the top navigation bar.
  2. Tap the Link sticker and enter the URL you wish to share. The Link Sticker will now be created.
  3. Place and resize the Link Sticker as desired on your Story.
What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn), Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts._
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Link Stickers
Microsoft Rides Cloud Computing Boost to Nearly Overtake Apple as Most Valuable Company

Related Stories

Instagram Link Stickers Are Now Rolling Out to All Users: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  2. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  3. Nokia T20 Tablet Launching in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
  4. Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Open With Losses, Shiba Inu Gains Big
  5. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPUs Launched: Up to 16 Cores
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of October 28 Launch
  10. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Shrugs Off Chip Problems to Double Profit in Q3 2021
  2. Nokia T20 Tablet Teased to Launch in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
  3. Thomson Oath Pro Max 4K Android Smart TV Series With Dolby Audio, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. China Launches Military Satellite That Will Test 'Space Debris Mitigation Technology': State Media
  6. Oppo A54s With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio G35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Dip as Red Colour Dominates Crypto Price Charts, Shiba Inu Gains Big
  8. Android 12L Announced for Tablets, ChromeOS Devices, Foldable Phones: Brings New Taskbar, More Features
  9. Amazon Seen Triumphing Over Apple Privacy Policy Changes in Digital Advertising Business
  10. Samsung Says Component Supply Issues to Affect Chip Demand, Profit Hits 3-Year High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com