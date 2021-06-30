Technology News
Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report

Link-sharing was earlier limited to Instagram users with a verified account or with more than 10,000 followers.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 June 2021 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: The Verge

Instagram mentions the link-sharing capabilities may not arrive for the feed or other parts of the app

Highlights
  • Instagram users will be able to reply to stories with link stickers
  • Link-sharing capability may not arrive for Instagram posts
  • Instagram's testing mixing suggested posts with regular posts on the feed

Instagram is reportedly testing a new way to share links in stories through stickers. While users with a verified account or with more than 10,000 followers could already share links with a swipe-up gesture, Instagram is testing a new sticker with shareable links that would be available to a wider audience. The social media platform also mentioned that sharing links in stickers works better than the swipe up gesture given how its users navigate the platform. There is no information when Instagram will conduct a roll out for all its users.

Talking to The Verge, Instagram's product head Vishal Shah said that "it's mostly to learn how people might take advantage of links". They'll be watching for the types of links people post while keeping a particular eye on misinformation and spam. Shah also mentioned that Stickers are the eventual goal for Instagram, whether they are for everyone or for people who already have the link-sharing privilege.

However, Shah also mentioned that link-sharing capabilities will only be limited to Instagram Stories, and may not arrive for posts in the feed or any other part of the app.

Having links in Stickers would enable users to also reply to an Instagram Story, which was not possible with the swipe-up gesture. Instagram is currently testing the feature with a small audience who may have gained a decent amount of followers but not enough to get the swipe-up gesture.

Mentioning the tests, Shah said that it "brings links into the same kind of overall system, which from a simplicity of system perspective, also makes a lot of sense." Since it is only a small test at the moment, it may lead to people browsing the Internet from the Instagram app more frequently.

Recently, Instagram was reportedly testing mixing suggested posts with the regular posts from accounts users follow. The social media app is also testing the ability to let users choose and add specific topics to their suggested posts list. Alternatively, Instagram may also let users hide suggested posts from their feed for up to 30 days.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories, Link Sharing
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos

