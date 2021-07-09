Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups

Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups

Instagram lets you limit the impact of targeted abuse by groups for a certain period of time.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 July 2021 17:19 IST
Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups

Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram is currently testing ‘Limits’ feature for select users

Highlights
  • Instagram has spotted testing ‘Limits’ feature on the platform
  • It is designed to limit the impact of targeted abuse by groups
  • Instagram earlier allowed users to limit unwanted individual messages

Instagram is rolling out a new feature to let users temporarily limit unwanted comments and messages they receive from groups of users to fight abuse and harassment on the platform. Called ‘Limits,' the new addition by the Facebook-owned company is initially at a testing stage and is limited to some users. Instagram will recommend groups of accounts you can limit comments and messages from. The new feature is an extension to Instagram's tools that allow users to mute and restrict abusive and harassing comments from individuals.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra tweeted screenshots of the Limits feature that was initially spotted on Instagram by Twitter user Ahmed Ghanem. It is available for access to select users through Settings > Privacy > Limits.

 

The feature is aimed to let users limit unwanted comments and messages for a certain period of time, say a day or a week. Instagram will remind users to turn off the limit after that time.

Instagram says that it will recommend groups of accounts that you may want to limit comments and messages from. You will also get the option to select whether you want to limit accounts that are not a part of your followers or are your recent followers. Once you have preferred who you want to limit, the platform will hide comments and messages from all those groups of accounts unless you approve them.

The overall functionality of the Limits feature is similar to how the Restrict option works that was introduced in 2019. However, that was aimed to let users manage harassment from individuals, while the latest change is to limit unwanted comments from groups that target people for abusive and harassing attacks.

In a statement to SocialMediaToday, Instagram said that the Limits feature is currently in testing. “We want to give people more ways to manage intense instances of harassment or abuse. We're testing a new tool that lets people hide comments and DMs from recent followers or people they don't follow for a certain period of time,” the company said.

Tackling abusive behaviour, hate speech, and harassment of individuals are amongst the key challenges for Instagram to overcome. The company has brought many changes, including the recent filter to limit hate speech in direct messages. However, it still requires updates like the latest one to restrict abuse and harassment on the platform to some extent.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Limits, Instagram
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Gears Up for Space Flight on July 11: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

    Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
    2. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
    3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
    4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
    5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
    6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
    7. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
    8. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
    9. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
    10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
    #Latest Stories
    1. Huawei Band 6 to Go on Sale in India Starting July 12, Customers Can Avail a Free Huawei Mini Speaker
    2. Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups
    3. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Gears Up for Space Flight on July 11: All You Need to Know
    4. Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer
    5. Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report
    6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Discussing Electric Vehicle Plant in Wisconsin
    7. Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12
    8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
    9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model
    10. Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com