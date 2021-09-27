Technology News
loading

Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism

Instagram Kids, still under development, was criticised by US lawmakers and advocacy groups saying Facebook had failed in its commitment to “protect kids online”.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 September 2021 18:30 IST
Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism

Facebook had also said it agreed that any version of Instagram must prioritise children's safety

Highlights
  • US lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed launch of Instagram Kids
  • The reality is that kids are already online
  • Facebook has failed to protect the welfare of children

Instagram is pausing work on a version for children younger than 13, called "Instagram Kids", the Facebook-owned photo sharing app said on Monday.

US lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed the launch of "Instagram Kids", urging the social media giant to drop its plans and stating that it had failed to "make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online."

"We believe building 'Instagram Kids' is the right thing to do, but we're pausing the work," Instagram said in a blog post, adding it would continue building on its parental supervision tools.

"The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today."

A group of 40 state attorney generals in May this year had urged Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

"Use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account," the officials said in a letter.

"Further, Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms," they said.
A Facebook spokesman had said the company had "just started exploring a version of Instagram for kids" and said it was committing "to not showing ads in any Instagram experience we develop for people under the age of 13".

The company had also said it agreed that any version of the photo-sharing app Instagram "must prioritise their safety and privacy, and we will consult with experts in child development, child safety, and mental health, and privacy advocates to inform it".

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Kids, Instagram, Facebook
Google Slams Antitrust Regulators for Ignoring Apple After Being Fined Over Its Android Dominance

Related Stories

Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
  3. Xiaomi Civi Phone With 120Hz OLED Display Launched: All the Details
  4. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue to Be Fixed, Third-Party Apps Currently Capped at 60Hz
  2. Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism
  3. Google Slams Antitrust Regulators for Ignoring Apple After Being Fined Over Its Android Dominance
  4. iPhone 13 Deliveries Delayed Due to Supply Chain Woes, Strong Demand: Analysts
  5. Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch With 50 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Apple, Tesla Suppliers Suspend Production in China to Comply With Power Usage Norms
  7. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds New Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem
  9. Largest Crypto Expo in Dubai to Host Mega Conference in October
  10. Sony ICD-TX660 Voice Recorder with OLED Display, 16GB Storage Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com