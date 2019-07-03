Technology News
  Instagram's New Stories Sticker Allows Followers to Join a Group Chat

Instagram's New Stories Sticker Allows Followers to Join a Group Chat

Not everyone is happy about the new sticker.

Updated: 3 July 2019 18:34 IST
Instagram's New Stories Sticker Allows Followers to Join a Group Chat

New Instagram sticker can be tapped to start a group conversation

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has launched a new 'Join Chat' sticker for Stories that would let users ask their followers to join a new group chat.

"Introducing the new chat sticker in Stories. Now, there's an easy way to start conversations with a group of friends right from your story," Instagram announced on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Every time someone would place a chat sticker on their story, their friends would be able to tap the sticker and request access to the chat. It is up to the original poster of the Story to decide who to include in the new chat, which would happen on the direct messages inbox.

However, the users' replies to Instagram's announcement did not seem excited about the feature, most of the replies noted that these extra stickers are not needed.

"How about instead of messing up what was a perfectly good app you concentrate on fixing the algorithm, etc. Your stupid features are killing it," a user wrote.

"How about you fix your app before adding new stuff???? I can't even log into my account! Can't wait till someone makes something better than Instagram! You guys don't even care about the users," wrote another.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and it's unacceptable @instagram start listening," said a tweet.

The photo-messaging app that has over 1 billion users has a plethora of stickers for purposes including polls, questions, mentions, locations, hashtags and countdowns among others.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Instagram Stickers
Honor Smartphones
Instagram's New Stories Sticker Allows Followers to Join a Group Chat
