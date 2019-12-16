Technology News
loading

Instagram Introduces 'Caption Warning' Feature to Combat Bullying

Instagram is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 12:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Introduces 'Caption Warning' Feature to Combat Bullying

"Caption Warning" feature is yet another step to prevent cyberbullying on Instagram

Highlights
  • Anti-bullying tool extended to hurtful captions on photos and videos
  • It lets users stop people who bully them
  • It lets users stop people who bully them

After giving its users power to restrict bullies on its platform, Facebook-owned Instagram has now extended its anti-bullying tool to hurtful captions on photos and videos. Now, if someone bullies you on an Instagram caption on your photos or videos, it will immediately be flagged with a notification: "This caption looks similar to others that have been reported". The user will be given the option to revise the message or share it anyway, reports inews.co.uk.

The "Caption Warning" feature is yet another step to prevent cyberbullying on Instagram.

Instagram in October rolled out "Restrict" feature globally that lets users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments.

You can restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

"Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person," said the company.

You can choose to view the comment by tapping "See Comment"; approve the comment so everyone can see it, delete it or ignore it.

Direct messages will automatically move to Message Request, and users will not receive notifications from a restricted account.

Instagram is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos.

The company also announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products.

"It's our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram," said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

The move by Instagram is the latest in a series of actions on cyberbullying by social networks to deal with hate speech and abusive conduct which can be especially harmful to young users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.7 Update With System and Camera Improvements
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Instagram Introduces 'Caption Warning' Feature to Combat Bullying
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI’s New MNP Process Goes Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
  2. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  3. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  6. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi K30 Launched, Vivo V17 Unveiled in India, and More News This Week
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  10. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to Fly By Next Week: What You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. How Facebook Tracks In-Store Shopping in the US to Targets Users With Ads
  2. How Facebook Tracks In-Store Shopping in the US to Targets Users With Ads
  3. Instagram Introduces 'Caption Warning' Feature to Combat Bullying
  4. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.7 Update With System and Camera Improvements
  5. Zomato in Advanced Talks to Buy Uber Eats’ India Business: Report
  6. Rick and Morty Season 4 Out December 22 on Netflix in India
  7. TRAI’s New MNP Process Goes Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  9. Box Office: Frozen 2 Is a Billion-Dollar Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level Racks Up $213 Million
  10. Oppo A8 Launch Expected Soon, Specifications Surface on TENAA and a Leaked Promotional Poster
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.