Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Insights Tool Introduced for Reels, Live to Offer Creators Details on Important Metrics

Instagram Insights Tool Introduced for Reels, Live to Offer Creators Details on Important Metrics

Instagram Insights will show important information to help businesses and creators grow their accounts.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 May 2021 14:16 IST
Instagram Insights Tool Introduced for Reels, Live to Offer Creators Details on Important Metrics

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram Insights will show important metrics like accounts reached, likes, comments, and more

Highlights
  • Instagram is working on expanding Insights tool to the desktop website
  • Insights will be available for business and creator accounts
  • Instagram Professional Dashboard shows key information in one place

Instagram Insights tool has been introduced for Reels and Live that will help businesses and creators gather data about their reach on the social media platform. The Facebook-owned app is also introducing detailed information about Reach through a new tab in Account Insights. Instagram Insights will show metrics such as accounts reached, plays, likes, comments, peak concurrent viewers, among others. Instagram also announced that it will support Insights on desktop sometime in the future alongside developing the tool throughout this year.

The new Insight tool for Instagram Reels and Live was announced through the platform's Business blog. Reels will get metrics that show Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares. The metrics for Instagram Live will show Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares.

All these metrics will also be shown under Account Insights to provide a better picture as to how Reels and Live can help an account grow. Users can access Account Insights by heading to Profile > hamburger icon > Insights. Instagram will also roll out a new preset time frame option that will expand beyond the 7- and 30-days options currently available.

Earlier this year, Instagram introduced a Professional Dashboard that will help businesses and creators track performance, grow their business, and stay informed on the latest tips and tricks on Instagram. The social media platform mentioned that some of these features were already available but it has now centralised all these tools to make it easier for creators. Professional Dashboard will be available for all business and creator accounts.

According to a recent report, Instagram is working on letting users create and edit posts via its desktop website. The post creator on the Web will have the same tools and features as the post creator on its mobile applications.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Reels, Instagram Live, Professional Dashboard, Instagram Insights
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Best Smart Speakers You Can Buy in India

Related Stories

Instagram Insights Tool Introduced for Reels, Live to Offer Creators Details on Important Metrics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  2. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  9. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  10. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Pursuing Nuclear-Powered Space Exploration
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner
  2. Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps
  3. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
  4. Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases
  5. Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More
  6. Friends: The Reunion Out May 27 at 12:32pm On Zee5 in India
  7. PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube
  8. $STOPELON: Investors Accuse Musk Of 'Manipulating' Crypto Market, Form New Meme Currency
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 ‘Spurned & Burned’ Is Live — Check Out What’s New
  10. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com