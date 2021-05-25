Instagram Insights tool has been introduced for Reels and Live that will help businesses and creators gather data about their reach on the social media platform. The Facebook-owned app is also introducing detailed information about Reach through a new tab in Account Insights. Instagram Insights will show metrics such as accounts reached, plays, likes, comments, peak concurrent viewers, among others. Instagram also announced that it will support Insights on desktop sometime in the future alongside developing the tool throughout this year.

The new Insight tool for Instagram Reels and Live was announced through the platform's Business blog. Reels will get metrics that show Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares. The metrics for Instagram Live will show Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares.

All these metrics will also be shown under Account Insights to provide a better picture as to how Reels and Live can help an account grow. Users can access Account Insights by heading to Profile > hamburger icon > Insights. Instagram will also roll out a new preset time frame option that will expand beyond the 7- and 30-days options currently available.

Earlier this year, Instagram introduced a Professional Dashboard that will help businesses and creators track performance, grow their business, and stay informed on the latest tips and tricks on Instagram. The social media platform mentioned that some of these features were already available but it has now centralised all these tools to make it easier for creators. Professional Dashboard will be available for all business and creator accounts.

According to a recent report, Instagram is working on letting users create and edit posts via its desktop website. The post creator on the Web will have the same tools and features as the post creator on its mobile applications.