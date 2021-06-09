Technology News
loading

How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri offers a detailed explanation of how the app's algorithm works.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 June 2021 14:08 IST
How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers

Photo Credit: Instagram/ mosseri

Mosseri explains how Instagram users can influence what they see on the feed

Highlights
  • Instagram head Adam Mosseri details how the platform works in a blog
  • He suggests how users can have more control on their Instagram feed
  • Mosseri also talks on how Instagram Stories are ranked

“How does Instagram decide what shows up for me first?”, “Why do some of my posts get more views than others?”; “How does Instagram decide what to show me in Explore?” — if you have ever wondered about these questions as a user or a creator on Instagram, don't worry. The photo-sharing platform has now been effectively demystified, thanks to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In an incredibly detailed blog, Mosseri has answered everyone's questions about the Instagram algorithm that decides not only the reach of your posts but also the kind of posts that you come across on your feed.

One of the most crucial points he addressed was how we, as Instagram users, can influence what we see on our feed. Often, we see our feed being biased towards certain accounts that we might not be that interested in while missing out on updates from those we truly care about. How can we as users fix this fundamental problem?

Mosseri breaks it down in the blog. The three main ways we can help Instagram curate our feed more accurately are by adding people we care about to our “close friends,” muting accounts whose posts we do not wish to see, and marking recommended posts either on our feed or Explore page as "not interested."

He also got some basics out of the way, such as what "the algorithm" is, for instance. Mosseri says, there never was any one "algorithm" that dictated what people saw. Instead, what Instagram does is, with the help of a range of "algorithms, classifiers, and processes," they design a feed that ranks the posts based on what the user cares about the most.

The blog post also explained how the feed and Instagram Stories would be ranked, that according to Mosseri would depend on four main factors — the information in the post, the information about the person who made the post, your activity with respect to what kind of posts you have "liked" on the platform, and your history of interacting with the other user, like whether you have left comments under each other's posts in the past.

Mosseri also mentioned that for feeds or on explore pages, Instagram prefers "avoiding potentially upsetting or sensitive posts". For Reels as well, they avoid showing content that is low-resolution, water-marked, or "reels that focus on political issues or that are made by political figures, parties, or government officials - or on their behalf."

He also addressed the topic of "shadowbanning" that many users held Instagram accountable for, saying they are "developing better in-app notifications so people know at the moment why, for instance, their post was taken down, and exploring ways to let people know when what they post goes against our recommendations guidelines."

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Algorithm, Adam Mosseri, Facebook
Operation Trojan Shield: How an Informant and Messaging App ANOM Led to Huge Global Crime Sting
Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000

Related Stories

How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  2. Bitcoin Formally Adopted as Legal Tender in El Salvador
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. Australia's Largest Dinosaur Identified as New Species
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live: All the Details
  10. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
  3. How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
  4. Operation Trojan Shield: How an Informant and Messaging App ANOM Led to Huge Global Crime Sting
  5. Bitcoin Formally Adopted as Legal Tender in El Salvador, First Country in the World to Do So
  6. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live With Up to 40 Percent Savings on Smartphones, Accessories
  7. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 7 Series ZenUI Updates Bring New Features, Improvements, and Fixes
  8. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched
  9. Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack: Stealing a Single Password Allowed Hackers to Infiltrate System
  10. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels, 4K QLED Display Launched in India in 4 Screen Sizes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com