Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Glitch Causes Follower Counts to Drop by Millions for Some Users, Fix on the Way

Instagram Glitch Causes Follower Counts to Drop by Millions for Some Users, Fix on the Way

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Glitch Causes Follower Counts to Drop by Millions for Some Users, Fix on the Way

Some celebrities on Instagram have lost millions of followers due to a recent glitch

Highlights

  • An Instagram glitch led to some users losing a whole lot of followers
  • Instagram says it is working towards fixing the issue
  • Some users have apparently lost millions of followers

Some Instagram users have been reporting a drop in their follower count over the last 24 hours. While everyone was wondering if Instagram is coming down hard on fake followers, Instagram has acknowledged that it is indeed a bug. The company says it is working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Some users have even reported a massive drop in their follower count. The Facebook-owned app responded on Twitter claiming the issue affects some Instagram users.

In a statement, Instagram said, "We're aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We're working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Some Instagram users have reported that they've lost as many as 4,000 followers, as a result of the new bug, while some celebrity users are claiming they've lost millions of followers. Popular celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande also been affected by the new Instagram bug.

Social apps such as Instagram and others do routine clean-ups, where inactive and fake accounts are wiped out, but in this case, Instagram has agreed that it is indeed a result of a glitch, which is likely to be fixed soon.

Back in November, Instagram had announced that it will be working towards removing fake likes, followers, and comments from its app. These largely included accounts that used third-party apps to spam other users. Instagram had said it will use its machine learning tools to identify such spammers on its network.

Recently, Twitter has been facing a similar glitch, where users' retweets and likes were affected. Some people had been reporting issues with notifications, likes, and retweets on its platform. Twitter is currently working on fixing the issue.

In case you've noticed a drop in your follower count on Instagram recently, there's no need to worry. All your followers should show up when Instagram fixes the bug.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Apple Makes It Easier to Manage Subscriptions Via App Store in iOS
Pricee
Instagram Glitch Causes Follower Counts to Drop by Millions for Some Users, Fix on the Way
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  2. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  3. Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and More Offers as Part of Mi Sale Today
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  5. Fiio BTR1K Portable Bluetooth Amplifier Launched in India
  6. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  7. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  8. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13 Premium Laptops Launched in India
  9. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.