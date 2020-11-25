Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook Ahead of Australia Series

Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook Ahead of Australia Series

On Instagram, the effect is available in Virat Kohli’s profile within the effects tab.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 November 2020 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook Ahead of Australia Series

Virat Kohli’s avatar superimposes in your background

Highlights
  • The AR Filter releases ahead of first ODI match against Australia
  • Virat Kohli avatar can be used in making Instagram content
  • On Facebook, the filter is available on Kohli’s post

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is now available as an AR effect on Instagram and Facebook. This comes ahead of India's tour to Australia starting in a few days going all the way till January. The AR effect has been titled as ‘Bat Talk for India' and it essentially puts Kohli's AR figure into their picture. On Instagram, the effect is available in Virat Kohli's profile within the effects tab. If you wish to use the AR effect on Facebook, it is available on Virat Kohli's post with the effect from his Facebook Page.

The ‘Bat Talks for India' AR filter will enable fans to re-create Kohli's iconic celebration after recording a century against Australia nearly two years ago. India is scheduled to play to play four Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches in Australia with the first ODI match of the series starting November 27.

To use the effect on Instagram, you will have to go to Virat Kohli's Instagram profile and head to the filters tab to see the ‘Bat Talks for India' AR filter. Once you click on the filter, an option to save it on your profile will be available at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on that option will save it to your Instagram camera. To use the filter, you will then have to swipe left from the homepage to open the camera and then look for the ‘Bat Talks for India' filter next to the shutter button.

Tapping on the filter will bring a Virat Kohli AR avatar onto your camera screen, superimposing the figurine into your background. Users can then make a video or take a photo with the avatar creating different content of their liking. The avatar is seen cheering, and is essentially a depiction of his elatedness after scoring a century against Australia about two years ago.

On Facebook, the effect is available on Virat Kohli's post with the effect from his Facebook Page. Fans can access the effect via the post and use it within the Facebook Camera.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook, Virat Kohli, Bat Talks, AR Filter
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
The Expanse Season 6: Amazon Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Series for Final Season
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Display Details Suggested in MIUI 12 Beta, Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook Ahead of Australia Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  3. Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook: How to Use
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  5. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  6. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  8. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India
  10. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches ZMI Power Bank With 5,000mAh Battery and Hand Warmer Function
  2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Display Details Suggested in MIUI 12 Beta, Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook Ahead of Australia Series
  4. The Expanse Season 6: Amazon Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Series for Final Season
  5. Apple HomePod mini Facing Global Availability Issues, Long Shipping Times
  6. Google Contacts Will Soon Be Visible on the Gmail Side Panel to Provide Additional Information
  7. Xiaomi 55W Fast Charger Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
  8. WhiteHat Jr Exposed Data of Over 2.8 Lakh Students, Teachers Due to Multiple Vulnerabilities: Report
  9. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Scores Over One Million Points on AnTuTu
  10. Red Dead Online Standalone Game Available December 1 for $5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com