Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is now available as an AR effect on Instagram and Facebook. This comes ahead of India's tour to Australia starting in a few days going all the way till January. The AR effect has been titled as ‘Bat Talk for India' and it essentially puts Kohli's AR figure into their picture. On Instagram, the effect is available in Virat Kohli's profile within the effects tab. If you wish to use the AR effect on Facebook, it is available on Virat Kohli's post with the effect from his Facebook Page.

The ‘Bat Talks for India' AR filter will enable fans to re-create Kohli's iconic celebration after recording a century against Australia nearly two years ago. India is scheduled to play to play four Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches in Australia with the first ODI match of the series starting November 27.

To use the effect on Instagram, you will have to go to Virat Kohli's Instagram profile and head to the filters tab to see the ‘Bat Talks for India' AR filter. Once you click on the filter, an option to save it on your profile will be available at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on that option will save it to your Instagram camera. To use the filter, you will then have to swipe left from the homepage to open the camera and then look for the ‘Bat Talks for India' filter next to the shutter button.

Tapping on the filter will bring a Virat Kohli AR avatar onto your camera screen, superimposing the figurine into your background. Users can then make a video or take a photo with the avatar creating different content of their liking. The avatar is seen cheering, and is essentially a depiction of his elatedness after scoring a century against Australia about two years ago.

On Facebook, the effect is available on Virat Kohli's post with the effect from his Facebook Page. Fans can access the effect via the post and use it within the Facebook Camera.

