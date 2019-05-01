Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Gets New Camera, Ability to Shop From Creators, and Fundraising Feature

Instagram Gets New Camera, Ability to Shop From Creators, and Fundraising Feature

Instagram is looking to improve shopping on its platform.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Gets New Camera, Ability to Shop From Creators, and Fundraising Feature
Highlights
  • Instagram had several announcements at Facebook F8 keynote
  • The company will be testing removing likes from posts
  • Instagram also unveiled the ability to shop from creators

Facebook's F8 developers conference kicked off yesterday, and during the keynote, the company had several revelations to make. These included a complete design overhaul of the main Facebook service, expansions to Facebook Dating including a new feature called Secret Crush, several changes to the Messenger app, as well as new features for Instagram. Amongst the changes introduced to Instagram, is the ability to shop from creators, a new and improved camera, as well as a way to fundraise for causes.

Instagram is expanding a sales system introduced last month, allowing public figures, known as influencers or ‘creators' as Instagram calls them, to tag products in their posts so fans can buy them right away. The feature will start rolling out next week to a small group of creators, with plans to expand over time. Instagram says users will no longer need to take a screenshot or ask for product details in comments or Direct to shop. Instead, they “can simply tap to see” products being worn or shown, and then buy them “on the spot.”

instagram shopping Shopping

Next, Instagram introduced fundraising for causes, a feature now available in the US but with plans for expansion to new countries in the pipeline. Instagram users will be able to raise money for a nonprofit organization through a donation sticker in Stories. The company notes that 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to the nonprofit, with Facebook keeping no cut.

instagram donation donation

Instagram is also getting a new and improved camera, and this will include something Facebook is calling a ‘Create Mode'. This will give users an easy way to share without using a photo or a video. The new camera will also “make it easier to use popular creative tools like effects and interactive stickers, so you can express yourself more freely,” the company added.

Finally, Instagram also said it will run a test later this week in Canada that will remove the number of likes on photos as well as video views from users' feeds, permalink pages and profiles.

Written with inputs from Reuters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook, F8, Mark Zuckerberg
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Headphones, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Tipped via Leaked Retail Packaging
Google's Eric Schmidt, Diane Greene to Step Down From Board in June
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Instagram Gets New Camera, Ability to Shop From Creators, and Fundraising Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
  3. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live With These Offers
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  6. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
  7. Facebook Dating Expands to 14 More Countries, Gets a Secret Crush Feature
  8. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  9. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  10. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.