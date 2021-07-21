Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See Under 'Explore' Tab

Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See Under 'Explore' Tab

Instagram’s new Sensitive Content Control feature, will allow users to decide if they want to see more or less of some types of sensitive content.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2021 10:42 IST
Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See Under 'Explore' Tab

Photo Credit: Facebook

Sensitive Content Control will allow users to decide if they want to see more or less of some content

Highlights
  • Instagram has long grappled with how to police problematic content
  • The app has made other changes for users to shape their experience
  • The Explore tab displays popular photos, locations, and searches

Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram will give users control over how much sensitive content they will see under its "Explore" tab, the company said on Tuesday.

The Explore tab displays popular photos, locations, and searches based on the user's interests and allows them to pick from categories such as food, art and travel, among others.

The new feature, called "Sensitive Content Control", will allow users to decide if they want to see more or less of some types of sensitive content that do not necessarily break its rules, such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent, the company said.

"We recognise that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see," it said in a post.

Instagram, like other social media platforms, has long grappled with how to police problematic or harmful content on its platform.

The app has made other changes for users to shape their experience, including adding new tools for people to turn off comments or restrict people from interacting with them.

Social media platforms are investing billions of dollars to bring content creators on their platforms while also pushing to allow safe content on their platforms as competition in the space heats up.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook, Sensitive Content Control
Jeff Bezos Successfully Completes Suborbital Travel Aboard New Shepard, Does Back Flips in Zero Gravity

Related Stories

Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See Under 'Explore' Tab
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  5. All iPhone Handsets Set to Be Released in 2022 Will Be 5G-Enabled: Report
  6. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  7. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  8. This Is What Jeff Bezos Said After Historic Trip To Space
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  10. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix’s Gaming Push Begins on Mobile, Will Be a ‘Core Part of Its Subscription Offering’
  2. Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro
  3. YouTube Launches ‘Super Thanks’ Money-Making Feature to Attract Creators
  4. Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See Under 'Explore' Tab
  5. ‘You Guys Paid for All of This’, Jeff Bezos Thanks Amazon Employees, Customers, After Returning From Space
  6. Jeff Bezos Successfully Completes Suborbital Travel Aboard New Shepard, Does Back Flips in Zero Gravity
  7. Apple to Release All 5G-Enabled iPhone Handsets for 2022 Lineup: Report
  8. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Launch Today: Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. RedmiBook Laptops Launch in India Teased Ahead of Formal Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com