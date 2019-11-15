Technology News
Instagram Expands Hidden Likes Test to India, Around the World

The Instagram hidden lies test began in Canada in May 2019 and expanded to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Ireland, and Italy in July this year.

15 November 2019
Instagram Expands Hidden Likes Test to India, Around the World

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Instagram

Instagram on Thursday announced to expand its Private Like Counts test globally, including in India. In the test, you can still see your likes by tapping on the liker list, but others will not be able to see how many likes your post has received. Likewise, you will not be able to see how many likes others' posts have received.

Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Instagram, said that if you're in the test, you'll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they're your own.

"While the feedback from early testing has been positive, this is a fundamental change to Instagram, so we're continuing our test to learn more from our global community," Shah said in a statement.

The test began in Canada in May 2019 and expanded to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Ireland, and Italy in July this year.

The rollout of this test comes close on the heels of the recent 'Instagram Experience' organised in Mumbai where an 'Unlabel' content series was announced in partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media platform, featuring young Indians challenging stereotypes to be their authentic selves.

'Restrict' was also a feature recently announced to protect your account from unwanted interactions.

