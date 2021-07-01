Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators

Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators

Instagram Exclusive Stories access is limited only to fans of creators — possibly a term used for paid subscribers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2021 16:41 IST
Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators

Instagram’s Exclusive Stories will show up with a purple icon

Highlights
  • Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has confirmed new features for creators
  • Exclusive Stories cannot be viewed by unpaid followers
  • These Instagram Stories can be saved in highlights for new members

Instagram is developing a new feature called “Exclusive Stories.” This feature looks to offer access of creators' stories only to fans – possibly a term used for paid subscribers. Exclusive Stories has leaked in several screenshots, and Instagram has also reportedly confirmed that it is testing it internally and is under development. This comes after Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that the company is working towards bringing a host of new features, including new ones to support creators and help them monetise better on the platform.

Software developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared screenshots of the new Exclusive Stories feature on Twitter. When a creator puts out a story meant only for ‘fans,' the story will be blocked for unpaid followers, and a dialogue box will show up informing those users that the Exclusive Story is only available for fan club members. The screenshots suggest that these stories will show up with a purple icon. It is similar to the icon that shows up when you share stories with your close friends list. But that one is green in colour and the Exclusive Story icon will be purple.

Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that the screenshots of ‘Exclusive Stories' are from an internal prototype that's now in development, but not yet being publicly tested. It reportedly declined to share any specific details about its plans, saying they're not at a place to talk about this project just yet.

Creators will also have the option to save their Exclusive Story as a Highlight so that new members, who join in later, have something to see at the very beginning. This upcoming feature looks to be similar to what Twitter introduced with Super Follow recently. This feature will let Twitter influencers sell exclusive content to paying subscribers. Twitter has already opened applications from users who want to be the first to test new content subscription feature.

Mosseri has announced that Instagram is also working on multiple features for creators to enable more monetisation opportunities for them. However, he didn't detail on what these features might be. These screenshots suggest that Instagram is also working on a paid subscription model for creators, although this feature is still under development, and there's no clarity on when it will be rolled out.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Exclusive Stories, Adam Mosseri, Instagram Exclusive Stories, Instagram Stories, Instagram Paid Sub
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service With Plans Starting From Rs. 998

Related Stories

Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Realme Dizo GoPods D True Wireless Earphones, Dizo Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  8. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  9. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  10. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
  2. Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch
  3. This Dental Device May Help Fight Obesity, But Twitter Users Find It Shocking
  4. AI Being Used by South Korea to Detect, Prevent Suicide Attempt on Bridges
  5. Zomato Set to Acquire About 10 Percent Stake in Grofers, CCI Filing Reveals
  6. Israeli Charged in Global Hacker-for-Hire Scheme Wants Plea Deal, Court Filing Shows
  7. Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  8. Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  9. Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
  10. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service With Plans Starting From Rs. 998
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com