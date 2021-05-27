Technology News
  Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report

Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report

Instagram 'Drops' section is available under the Shops tab.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 May 2021 18:06 IST
Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report

Instagram is releasing the feature exclusively in the US

Highlights
  • Instagram Drops comes to Android and iOS apps in US
  • Every week, the app will feature new product drops
  • Instagram Drops will let users browse, discover, and shop latest products

Instagram is reportedly introducing a new section under Shop tab on its app that will help customers shop the latest product drops. Drop is an e-commerce buzzword for new launches that helps sellers creating a buzz for upcoming products in the days leading up to their availability. Sellers release the products in short supply or for a limited period to increase the demand for the product. The Drops section under the Shop tab will let users browse, discover, and shop the latest products.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Instagram is introducing a new feature that is exclusively available in the US for now on its Android and iOS apps. The new Drops feature in the Shop tab will show users latest products as well as information about coming launches. The report mentions that shoppers can also sign up to be notified of upcoming products they're interested in, in addition to browsing through products and collections among other drops that have appeared on the social media platform recently.

Much like the rest of the shopping capabilities on Instagram, users can purchase Drops directly from the app using the Checkout feature. According to the publication, this will allow Instagram to collect fees on purchases in the future. However, Instagram has currently waived its selling fees in a move to help small business recover losses incurred due to COVID-19 in the past year, and build a solid user base interested in shopping on the platform.

Some of the drops available currently are Drake x NOCTA "Cardinal Stock" collection and the upcoming Wren + Glory hand-painted summer collection and Charlotte Tilbury Exclusive Pillow Talk Lips & Dreams Lashes kit. There are five drops listed this week but the number of drops can vary from week to week as Instagram continues to test the feature.

Customers can view more details about the upcoming drops by visiting the brand's page inside the Drops section under the Shop tab. They can view details like price, availability, and other details they may need before making the purchase. Users also have the option to save a drop for the future by adding it to their wishlist or sharing it with a friend using the Direct Messaging feature on Instagram.

A brand's live shopping can be scheduled to align with its product drop. The app will display a countdown timer and confetti animation leading to the reveal and availability of the drop, as per the report.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Drops, Instagram Shopping, Drops, Android, iOS

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Drops, Instagram Shopping, Drops, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report
