Instagram 'Direct' Standalone Messaging App in Testing

 
08 December 2017
Photo Credit: The Verge

Highlights

  • Facebook is developing a standalone direct messaging app for Instagram
  • Said to be called Instagram Direct, it will work similar to WhatsApp
  • The app is now available to download in select countries

Facebook's Instagram said on Thursday it was testing a standalone messaging app called Direct, making it the company's third chat tool alongside its hugely popular WhatsApp and Messenger.

The move is similar to what Facebook did with its private messaging feature in 2014.

"With hundreds of millions of people using Instagram Direct, today we're announcing a test of a standalone Direct app. It's fast, visual and super fun. Only in six countries to start but can't wait for you all to try it." Instagram's vice president of product, Kevin Weil, said in a tweet.

The Instagram Direct app will be available starting Thursday on Android and iOS in Chile, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, and Uruguay, according to technology news website the Verge.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

