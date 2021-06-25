Technology News
Instagram's desktop website has the same process for publishing a post as its mobile app.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 June 2021 12:14 IST
Instagram's desktop website earlier only allowed users to browse and message other users.

Highlights
  • Instagram is getting the functionality on macOS and Windows PCs
  • Users will be able to crop, edit, and add filters to their posts
  • Instagram has not extended the functionality to iPad yet

Instagram will now allow users to post photos and videos directly from its desktop website on Mac and PC. The ability to create and publish a post is still not available on iPad. The new functionality on Instagram's desktop website lets users use filters and edit photos and videos in a similar fashion to the mobile apps. A report from last month highlighted this feature when a notable tipster leaked some screenshots of the process of publishing a post from the desktop website.

The new functionality for the desktop website of Instagram was first spotted by industry insider Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra). Gadgets 360 was also able to view the ability to publish posts via the desktop website. However, it should be noted that not all the profiles we tested with had this feature at the time of writing. So, it's possible that the Facebook-owned company could be testing this feature first with a few number of users before rolling it out to the public. We've reached out to the company to seek clarity on the update's rollout plans. This report will be updated when we hear back.

The process to create, edit, and publish posts on the Instagram website is similar to the process a user encounters on the mobile app. Notable tipster Alessandro Paluzzi first tipped about this functionality back in May.

How to post on Instagram from desktop

Users will first have to click on the + (plus) icon on the top right corner of the webpage. Then they will have to select an image from their macOS or Windows PCs, just as they do on the Android and iOS apps. Once selected, users will have to select from four different crop sizes — Original, Square (1:1), Portrait (4:5), and Landscape (16:9). After that, the platform also gives the users the option to select a filter from the wide variety offered by the platform. Alongside, users also get the option to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, temperature, fade, and vignette.

If a user wishes to post a video, the process slightly differs when compared to posting a photo. After selecting the desired video, users can select any frame from the video as the cover. Users also get a toggle for turning the sound off or on.

Once a user has finished editing their photos or videos, they can then add a caption, location, and alt text. Other Instagram users can be tagged in the posts by clicking on the photo. Users also have the option to turn off commenting on their post before they publish it.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China: Bitmain Suspends Sales of Mining Machines

