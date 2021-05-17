Technology News
  • Instagram May Soon Let You Create Posts via Desktop Website: Report

Instagram May Soon Let You Create Posts via Desktop Website: Report

Instagram is currently testing the feature internally, may take time to reach general audience

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 May 2021 19:13 IST
Instagram May Soon Let You Create Posts via Desktop Website: Report

Instagram will allow users to post and edit photos and videos on the desktop browser

Highlights
  • Instagram may give all mobile post creation features to desktop client
  • There is no official confirmation from Instagram
  • Posting content has been exclusive to Instagram’s mobile apps

Instagram is reportedly working on allowing users to create posts using its desktop website. The upcoming feature for the social media platform was spotted by a notable tipster on Twitter. According to the tipster, the feature is being tested internally and it will take a long while before it reaches the general audience. The tipster has provided some mockups of how the website will allow users to create and edit posts on the social media website. Currently, posting content on Instagram is exclusive to its mobile apps.

The tweet by notable tipster Alessandro Paluzzi aka @alex193a, is a series of mockups, and shows how Instagram looks to be planning to introduce the ability to create and edit posts containing photos and videos on the social media platform using the desktop browser.

According to the tipster, the Facebook owned photo sharing social media platform will allow users to drag drop multiple images or videos to create a post. Users may also be able to select the aspect ratio of the post from four options — Original, Square (1:1), Portrait (4:5), and Landscape (16:9). However, the screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that the Original aspect ratio was currently unavailable.

Another screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that users will be able to select filters and edit the photos in the similar manner that they are subjected to on the Android and iOS apps. The last screenshot shows how users can add captions, tag people or places, add alt text, and define advanced settings before posting photos or videos on Instagram.

As mentioned, Paluzzi claims that the feature is being currently tested internally and may take a while before it is released to the general public. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Instagram to confirm the feature that will allow users to create and edit posts on the desktop website. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Desktop, Facebook
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
