Instagram May Soon Let You Create Posts via Desktop Website: Report

Instagram is reportedly working on allowing users to create posts using its desktop website. The upcoming feature for the social media platform was spotted by a notable tipster on Twitter. According to the tipster, the feature is being tested internally and it will take a long while before it reaches the general audience. The tipster has provided some mockups of how the website will allow users to create and edit posts on the social media website. Currently, posting content on Instagram is exclusive to its mobile apps.

The tweet by notable tipster Alessandro Paluzzi aka @alex193a, is a series of mockups, and shows how Instagram looks to be planning to introduce the ability to create and edit posts containing photos and videos on the social media platform using the desktop browser.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website ???? pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

According to the tipster, the Facebook owned photo sharing social media platform will allow users to drag drop multiple images or videos to create a post. Users may also be able to select the aspect ratio of the post from four options — Original, Square (1:1), Portrait (4:5), and Landscape (16:9). However, the screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that the Original aspect ratio was currently unavailable.

Another screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that users will be able to select filters and edit the photos in the similar manner that they are subjected to on the Android and iOS apps. The last screenshot shows how users can add captions, tag people or places, add alt text, and define advanced settings before posting photos or videos on Instagram.

As mentioned, Paluzzi claims that the feature is being currently tested internally and may take a while before it is released to the general public. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Instagram to confirm the feature that will allow users to create and edit posts on the desktop website. This report will be updated when we hear back.