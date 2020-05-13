Instagram announced on Tuesday that it has launched new features to combat bullies on the platform. It is now allowing users to delete negative comments in bulk to have a positive atmosphere on their accounts. They can also block or restricts multiple accounts that are trolling them. Instagram is also going to start testing Pinned Comments using which, users will be able to pin comments to the top of the comments thread. Meanwhile, the company has shut down the Instagram Lite app that was aimed at emerging markets.

In a blog post, Instagram said that with an aim to drive positivity on user accounts, it is enabling users, who can find it “overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments”, to delete up to 25 troll comments at once. On iOS, users can tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. After selecting Manage Comments, they can choose the comments they want to delete. Additionally, they can tap on More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk. On Android, they will have to press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon and select Block or Restrict.

Instagram will soon be launching Pinned Comments feature that will allow users to pin a select number of comments to the top to highlight positive interactions. The photo and video sharing app is also enabling its users to choose who can tag or mention them on Instagram. They can choose from options including everyone, only people you follow or no one.

Instagram Lite shut down

Separately, it has been reported that Instagram has shut down its Lite app that was aimed at users having phones with less amount of storage space and living in areas with low Internet speeds. The app says “Instagram Lite is No Longer Supported” and redirects to the Instagram app. “We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love,” TechCrunch quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying. The app was launched on Google Play Store in June 2018 before vanishing on April 13, 2020. The report notes that the move comes in advance of a re-launch of Instagram Lite, after revamping it.