NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Reportedly Developing Dedicated Shopping App Called 'IG Shopping'

Instagram Reportedly Developing Dedicated Shopping App Called 'IG Shopping'

, 05 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Reportedly Developing Dedicated Shopping App Called 'IG Shopping'

Instagram is said to be "well positioned to make a major expansion into e-commerce"

Highlights

  • Instagram is reportedly testing a dedicated shopping app
  • The app may be called IG Shopping
  • In June, Instagram brought a shopping feature to Instagram Stories

A long time after competing against Snapchat, Instagram is now said to be building a dedicated shopping app that may be called IG Shopping. The latest revelation comes amid the testing of a shopping feature on Instagram Stories that is aimed to expand shopping on the photo-sharing platform. Shopping is indeed one of the key focus areas for the platform that has over a billion users worldwide. The strategy to start pleasing businesses as a marketplace was constructed back in 2016, though its final shape could emerge through the dedicated app.

Instagram is aiming to let users browse and purchase goods from businesses they follow on its platform directly through the dedicated app, reports The Verge, citing a couple of people familiar with the development. The app is currently in its testing stage, though its release date is yet to be revealed. Being a testing model at the present stage, it could also be canceled before any public announcement. It is, however, believed that Instagram is "well positioned to make a major expansion into e-commerce."

Businesses are actively leveraging Instagram to reach new customers, especially young Instagram users aka Instagrammers. As per the official statistics, more than 25 million businesses are already on the platform, and two million of them are even its advertisers. All these figures already pushed the team led by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger to start offering an intrinsic shopping feature through Instagram Stories that was launched in June. Brands such as Adidas, Aritzia, and Louis Vuitton are among the key partners for the shopping feature, though it is expected to roll out to regular users soon.

It is unclear whether the shopping feature exclusive to Instagram Stories will remain in testing after the arrival of the dedicated app. However, this isn't the first time when Instagram is planning to build a dedicated app based on an existing feature. The company in December started testing direct messages through a standalone app called Direct. Earlier this year, it also brought IGTV as a video-focused app to take on YouTube.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, IG Shopping
NASA's FOXSI Mission to Use X-Ray Vision to Search for Solar Nanoflares
Private Chinese Firm Launches Suborbital Rocket With 3 Satellites
AI Camera Phones
Instagram Reportedly Developing Dedicated Shopping App Called 'IG Shopping'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  3. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Improves Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Launched in India: Highlights
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  7. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  8. Samsung's First Foldable Smartphone Could Be Launched in November: DJ Koh
  9. September Android Security Update Rolling Out for Nexus, Pixel Devices
  10. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.