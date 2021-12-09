Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Aims to Launch Chronological Feed Option in 2022: Adam Mosseri

Instagram Aims to Launch Chronological Feed Option in 2022: Adam Mosseri

Mosseri was the pressed by lawmakers to provide more transparency into Instagram’s algorithms.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 December 2021 09:42 IST
Instagram Aims to Launch Chronological Feed Option in 2022: Adam Mosseri

Instagram, like other social media sites, has rules against children under 13 joining the platform

Highlights
  • Instagram and Meta, formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny
  • Whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents about Instagram
  • Instagram has suspended plans for a version of the app for kids

The head of Instagram said on Wednesday he aims to launch next year a version of the app with a chronological feed, rather than one ranked algorithmically, in his first appearance before Congress where he was grilled about children's safety online.

Instagram's Adam Mosseri was the latest tech executive pressed by lawmakers to provide more transparency into their platforms' algorithms and the impact of the content they curate and recommend for users.

Instagram and its parent company Meta, formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health, body image and safety of young users, including after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents about the company's approach to younger users.

Speaking before a Senate panel, Mosseri said the photo-sharing app had been working "for months" on the option of a feed ordered chronologically and planned to launch it in early 2022, in a significant change for the service, which uses algorithmic ranking to personalise a feed based on user preferences.

At the hearing, lawmakers pushed Mosseri for specific answers on what legislative reforms he would support around kids' online safety, including on targeted advertising. In his opening remarks, Senator Richard Blumenthal said the time for self-regulation was over.

In his testimony, Mosseri called for the creation of an industry body to determine best practices to help keep young people safe online. The body, he said, should receive input from civil society, parents, and regulators to create standards on how to verify age, design age-appropriate experiences, and build parental controls.

Mosseri said tech companies should have to adhere to standards by this proposed industry body to "earn" some of their Section 230 protections, referring to a key US Internet law which offers tech platforms protections from liability over content posted by users.

'Too little, too late'

Instagram, since September, has suspended plans for a version of the app for kids, amid growing opposition to the project.

The pause followed a Wall Street Journal report that said internal documents, leaked by former Facebook employee Haugen, showed the company knew Instagram could have harmful mental health effects on teens.

Mosseri, speaking at the hearing, echoed the company's previous statements that public reporting mischaracterised the internal research. He did not commit to making permanent the pause on a kids-focused version of Instagram.

He also touted product announcements Instagram made on Tuesday on young users' safety, but Senator Marsha Blackburn called the updates "too little, too late," while Senator Blumenthal referred to the changes, including Instagram's pause on its kids app, as a "public relations tactic."

In a call after the hearing, Blackburn said she would like to see Instagram offer "today" the option for a purely chronological news feed while Blumenthal said it could be a "significant step depending on the details."

Senator Blackburn also said that her team created a fake Instagram account for a 15-year-old that defaulted to a public account, despite Instagram's changes to make new accounts for users under 16 private by default. Mosseri said this loophole had been missed on the web version of the site and would be corrected.

Instagram, like other social media sites, has rules against children under 13 joining the platform but has said it knows it has users this age. In his testimony, Mosseri called for more age verification technology at a phone level, rather than by individual tech platforms, so users have an "age-appropriate experience."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Adam Mosseri, Meta, Facebook, Frances Haugen
Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India, Folded Hands Most Tweeted Emoji

Related Stories

Instagram Aims to Launch Chronological Feed Option in 2022: Adam Mosseri
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  3. Oppo Find N Is Company’s First Foldable Phone, Design Revealed
  4. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  5. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Show Off Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup
  6. OnePlus Said to Host a Physical Launch Event During CES 2022
  7. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  8. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs
  2. India Sees Jump in Online Purchase of Smartphones in 2021 Due to COVID-19: Counterpoint
  3. Android 12L Beta Launched for Eligible Pixel Smartphones, Brings Better Support for Larger Screens
  4. Asus to Launch New Chromebook Model on December 13, Laptops for Creators on December 14
  5. Cryptocurrency Scams, Hacktivism Will Rise in 2022: Norton
  6. Realme Pad’s New Model Spotted on Geekbench Featuring a Unisoc Chipset
  7. Amazon Fined Record EUR 1.13 Billion by Italian Antitrust Watchdog Over Abuse of Market Dominance
  8. Apple's AR Headset to Get Powerful 3D Sensors, Innovative Gesture, Motion Detection: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Explore Tab, One-Time Warnings for Photos and Videos
  10. Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com