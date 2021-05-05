Technology News
Instagram Rolling Out Captions for Stories, Reels to Get It Soon: How to Use

The new Captions feature for Instagram Stories has started to roll out in a handful of countries and the company ‘hopes to expand soon’ in all markets.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2021 13:19 IST
Instagram users should be able to find the new Captions feature in the sticker tray

Highlights
  • Instagram rolled out captions for IGTV users last year
  • Captions can customised using different fonts, text, style
  • Instagram Reels will get Captions in the future as well

Instagram is rolling out its anticipated Captions features for Stories. The social media platform announced the rollout in a handful of countries and also confirmed that it will trickle down to Reels in the future. Captions will enable users to watch and understand video on Stories even without keeping the sound on. This looks to also help in improving accessibility to hearing impaired and deaf users, who can enjoy a more immersive and engaging experience with the help of this new feature.

The Facebook-owned company took to Twitter to announce the rollout of Captions feature. This feature has been enabled for Instagram Stories users. It was first rolled out for IGTV users last year and Instagram is making it accessible on all of its periphery features in-app. The company has confirmed that Reels will get it soon too. The new Captions feature for Instagram Stories has started to roll out in a handful of countries and the company ‘hopes to expand soon' in all markets.

Gadgets 360 was not able to see the option at the time of writing, even after updating to the latest version. It could be rolling out in a phased manner so it is best to wait it out. In an official statement, Instagram told CNET, “You may not always be somewhere where you want your sound on, yet you still want to see what your friends and creators are posting. With captions, people can now express themselves in a more effortless yet still meaningful way, and their audience can watch and still engage.”

To use captions, record a video using Stories or upload it via your phone gallery. Swipe up to reveal the sticker tray and select the new Captions option. The captions will show up in your video, wherein Instagram will automatically convert speech into text. Users can further customise by changing caption style, font colour, and text. Users can also move the captions around in the video to place it into their preferred position.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Captions, Instagram Stories
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
