  Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed

Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed

Instagram said the objectionable content that violated its community standards was removed as it was made aware of it.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 May 2020 19:18 IST


Facebook has policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery

Highlights
  • A group was being used to share objectionable content about minor girls
  • Instagram asserted that it takes such issues very seriously
  • The Delhi Commission For Women issued notices to the police and Instagram

Instagram on Tuesday said it has removed the objectionable content featuring minor girls on its platform, amid the outrage over the content. In a statement, the photo-sharing platform also asserted that it takes such issues very seriously and accords top priority to ensure that its users can express themselves in a "safe and respectful way".

On Monday, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued notices to the police and Instagram over a group on the social networking application being used to share "objectionable posts about minor girls".

"We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The company said the objectionable content that violated its community standards was removed as it was made aware of it, before they received the DCW notice.

The spokesperson emphasised that the company has policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, as well as threats to share such imagery.

"...we take this issue very seriously. Ensuring our community can express themselves in a safe and respectful way is our top priority," the spokesperson said.

A group that called itself ''Bois Locker Room'' operated on Instagram and was being used by several hundred members to share objectionable content about minor girls and discussed illegal acts including rape.

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities, following which the group started being called out on social media.

The Delhi Police has initiated a probe into the matter and its Cyber Cell unit has written to Instagram to share details of the group''s members and admin and is awaiting their response in this regard

The DCW had taken suo-motu cognisance of reports regarding the group, the panel had said in its notice to Instagram.

If an image or video violates Instagram''s Community Standards, it is removed, and in most cases it also disables account for sharing intimate content without permission.

Further, there is an appeal process if someone believes the removal was a mistake. Users can also report on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger, if someone has shared intimate images without their consent.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook, Bois Locker Room Controversy
Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See
China Launches Spacecraft on Its Largest Carrier Rocket: Report

