Instagram Adds 'Checkout' Feature to Let US Users Shop via App

Facebook's Instagram will now let US users to shop products directly from the photo sharing app by adding a 'checkout' feature on items tagged for sale, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is in line with Facebook's plan to monetise higher-growth units like Instagram, especially as the company's centrepiece product, News Feed, struggles to generate fresh interest. Instagram said it has partnered with more than 20 brands, including Adidas and H&M, on the new feature.

The photo sharing app has more than 130 million people tapping to reveal product tags in shopping posts every month, up from 90 million in September, it said.

Separately, Instagram was this week spotted testing a selector wheel format to display filter options for 'Stories' on its platform. The semi-circular wheel of options was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who also highlighted that the test feature reduced the eight camera options to three.

"Instagram is working on new 'Stories' user-interface, inspired from mechanical circular mode switcher in DSLRs. Tabs reduced to just 'Live', 'Normal' and 'Create'," Wong tweeted.

'Stories' options like 'Superzoom', 'Rewind' and 'Stickers' have been re-arranged under the 'Normal' and 'Create' options, with 'Live' retaining its own mode.

While the 'Normal' option has captured modes and Augmented Reality (AR) tools, and 'Create' hosts text and sticker tools.

Written with agency inputs