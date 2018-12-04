Apple on Tuesday announced its “Best of 2018” list which includes the most popular apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and other entertainment products across categories that were the hottest in all of 2018. This list spans interest from multiple Apple products including Apple TV, iTunes, App Store, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books. The Cupertino giant also announced that Froggipedia, developed by India-based Designmate, has been awarded the coveted iPad App of the Year. With PUBG Mobile and Fornite ruling the roost this year, battle royale-style gaming largely emerged as Apple's game trend of 2018.

Starting off with the Apple App Store, the app trend for 2018 remained self-care, especially mental health focused apps including Fabulous, Shine, 10+ Happier, and Headspace. Procreate Pocket won the iPhone App of the Year award and Donut County was the iPhone Game of the Year. Froggipedia got termed the App of the Year on iPad, while Gorogoa was the Game of the Year on the tablet. On Mac, Pixelmator Pro was considered the best app this year and The Gardens Between got the best game award. Finally, on Apple TV, Sweat emerged as the App of the Year and Alto's Odyssey was touted to be the Game of the Year.

In terms of music, Apple Music gave singer Drake the Artist of the Year award, while Kasey Musgraves received the Album of the Year for ‘Golden Hour'. “I Like It” was the Song of the Year, as part of a collaboration between Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny. Lastly, Breakout Artist of the Year award went to Juice WRLD.

In India, the top songs this year were Atif Aslam's Dil Diyan Gallan, Badshah's and Qaran's Tareefan, Camila Cabello' Havana (feat. Young Thug), Ritviz's Udd Gaye (Bacardi House Party Sessions), Drake's God's Plan, and more.

As for Apple Podcasts, immersive storytelling along with historical deep dives remained themes that won listener's hearts. The best podcasts of the year included In The Dark, Caliphate, The Dream, Everything is Alive, Slow Burn, Dr. Death, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Bubble, and more.

Apple also ranked the top movies and TV shows of 2018, combining results from Apple TV and iTunes. The list represents a combination of topics and genres from indie, documentaries, and animation to drama, horror, and action. Annihilation, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Eighth Grade, Green Book, Hereditary, Incredibles 2, among others remained the best movies of 2018. In India, however, Soorma, Raazi, Hichki, Ocean's 8, Deadpool 2 took the top spots.

In terms of TV shows, The Americans, Atlanta, Barry, The Expanse, The Good Fight, The Good Place were amongst those ranked best by Apple in 2018.

Apple Books, launched by the company in the latest iOS 12 release, also revealed its ‘Best of 2018' list. Book of the Year went to American Marriage, Best Nonfiction was given to The Library Book, The Witch Elm was the Best Mystery book of 2018, the best Thriller was Light It Up, and Educated emerged as Best Bio/Memoir book of this year. American Marriage also won the best Audiobook of the Year award.