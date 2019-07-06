India vs Sri Lanka is the 44th and penultimate match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The league stage is nearly over, and the four semi finalists have finally been decided. One of India, Australia, England, and New Zealand will be the winner of this year's tournament, with the others set to go back home disappointed. The only thing that remains to be seen is who finishes at the top of the table — India will need to beat Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds today, and then hope South Africa beat Australia on Sunday, if they wish to finish at the top of the table and play New Zealand in the first semi final of the World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. A defeat for the Men in Blue in the India vs Sri Lanka match (which will be live-streamed in India on Hotstar) — or a win for Australia, regardless of Saturday's result — will mean India will finish second in the league table, and will play England in the second semi final. That match will be played at Edgbaston on Wednesday — the same ground where India lost to England in the league stage — with the winners of the two semi finals set to play ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019 at Lord's on Sunday, July 14.

India vs Sri Lanka team news

Coming to team news for the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match, Virat Kohli will have to make a couple of decisions when it comes to India's playing XI. Dinesh Karthik played the last match against West Indies, but didn't get much of a chance to have an impact with the bat. It will be interesting to see if India stick with him, or if Kedar Jadhav comes back to reclaim his spot. The other decision will be between either sticking with the three seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami — or bringing Kuldeep Yadav in place of one of the trio.

Sri Lanka might play an unchanged XI or might be tempted to tempted to bring Thisara Perera back to take the place of Lahiru Thirimanne.

The captain that wins the toss is likely to bat first, since the pitch is likely to get slower as the match goes on.

The month-and-a-half long ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is drawing to a close, with a total of 10 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies — playing each other to determine the winners. Well, not exactly. The top four will proceed to the semi-finals and you know how it goes then. If you aren't lucky enough to be in England, you'll be likely be tuning in to the India vs Sri Lanka game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019 from the living room couch — or at the office. We aren't here to judge. In fact, we are just trying to make it easier for you.

Depending on which part of the world you live in, here's how you can catch a live stream India vs Sri Lanka game and the rest World Cup 2019.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Live World Cup match in India

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year. Those are currently the only two plans available.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and SonyLIV will offer live streaming of the World Cup to those living in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Sri Lanka

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will be streamed live on Rupavahini in Sri Lanka.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Bangladesh

If you live in Bangladesh and want to catch the ICC World Cup online, you'll need Rabbithole Prime.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka cricket World Cup 2019 match live in USA and Canada

In the US, you can get a subscription to either Hotstar or Willow TV to watch the World Cup action online. This also applies to US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

In Canada, Hotstar is the sole online provider, as we said in the beginning.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in England

Sky Go is the exclusive online broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

How to watch World Cup 2019 live in South Africa

In South Africa and several African nations, you can catch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on SuperSport.

You can watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 live online in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe via SuperSport.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in Australia

Australians will need a subscription to Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports to watch the World Cup action online.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand during the World Cup of cricket, you'll need to Sky Sports' Fan Pass to catch the cricketing action.

India are hoping to win ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time

Photo Credit: Reuters

How to watch World Cup live telecast in West Indies

ESPNPlay Caribbean (Android, iPhone) is the World Cup live stream provider for those living in the Caribbean. That includes the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

How to watch World Cup live in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an online provider for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan. At least not yet. It will be aired on Radio Television Afghanistan on TV, for what it's worth.

How to watch cricket World Cup live in rest of the world

In Middle East and northern Africa, the live stream rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are with OSN Play and Wavo. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara.

In much of South America, ESPN Play North, ESPN Play South, and Watch ESPN Brazil will offer live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019, depending on where you live in the continent. This includes Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in continental Europe, you'll need a subscription to Yupp TV to watch World Cup action. This includes Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Fox+ is the sole online broadcaster of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.