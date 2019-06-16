India vs Pakistan is a highly anticipated clash in any sport, but an India vs Pakistan cricket match in the ICC World Cup is anticipated by billions of fans across the world. All eyes will be on the weather in Manchester as the two subcontinent cricket giants resume their rivalry on Sunday. Rain has been a spoilsport in many clashes this Cricket World Cup, and one hopes for the sake of the audience — both at the stadium and the billions watching across the globe — that we get a full game fitting the occasion of the India vs Pakistan match. India come into the game as one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament, while Pakistan will be looking to impress, having won just one game out of the four they've played in the ICC World Cup 2019. If you are unlucky enough not to be in front of the a screen during the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday and are looking for ways to get live score updates, you've come to the right place.

Here's a list of apps and services that you can use to check live scores during the India vs Pakistan match and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019. To recall, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, apart from India and Pakistan, eight other teams are showing off their skills on the field. The month-and-a-half-long ICC Cricket World Cup is being played at 11 venues across England and Wales. Semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the final scheduled at Lord's on July 14.

How to Watch Cricket World Cup 2019 on Mobile and PC

India vs Pakistan live score updates via apps

NDTV Cricket app

For all cricket-related buzz and updates, including the India vs Pakistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019, you can download our in-house NDTV Cricket app that provides live scores along with latest news, photos, and stats. The app is also capable of providing ball-by-ball commentary and live scores via push notifications. Furthermore, you have the option to select your favourite teams and type of alerts to receive on-the-go updates during World Cup matches.

Download: Android | iOS

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 app

For users who're looking for an official solution to stick to the ongoing cricket season, International Cricket Council (ICC) has the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on both Android and iOS platforms. The app provides news, previews, highlights, interviews, and, of course, live ball-by-ball updates. You can also check fixtures, results, and venue information and watch video highlights. Moreover, the app supports not just English but also Hindi, Bengali, and Urdu.

Download: Android | iOS

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is one of the popular options if you are looking to get extensive coverage during this Cricket World Cup. The app is touted to provide live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and the ability to share scores of your favourite team with friends. Indian Languages that the app supports Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Download: Android | iOS

ESPNCricinfo

To catch fresh updates from the India v Pakistan game and the rest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches, ESPNCricinfo can also be a handy solution. The app provides live cricket scores and lets you create a personalised feed to get a tailor-made experience on your smartphone. It also provides daily cricket news, videos, and expert opinions.

Download: Android | iOS

India vs Pakistan live score updates via other services

If you don't want to check for live cricket scores via the apps installed on your phones and want to catch the cricket action live in a smarter world, there are plenty of services that provide you with the latest updates through smart speakers, displays, and smartphones.

Amazon Alexa

You can use Amazon Alexa on your smart speaker, smart display, or smartphone to get live cricket scores using your voice commands. You simply need to say, "Alexa, what's the current Cricket World Cup score?" or simply "Alexa, live cricket score" to get live score of the India vs Pakistan cricket match and other ICC World Cup 2019 matches The voice assistant will provide you with live cricket scores. You can also say "Alexa, next Cricket World Cup match" to check the match schedule either from your Amazon Echo speaker or directly on your smartphone.

Google Assistant

If you don't have an Amazon Echo device but a Google Home speaker or Google Home Hub display, you can leverage Google Assistant to get the latest cricket updates. You can also access Google Assistant on your smartphone to check live scores and match schedules.

All you need is to say "Hey Google" or "OK Google" on your device and then ask "What's the live cricket score?," "When is the next cricket match?," or "Which team is playing the cricket right now?" Google Assistant will provide you with the appropriate information.

Google Search

For the ones who want to know the easiest and the simplest way to check live scores during the Cricket World Cup 2019, Google is the one-stop answer. You just need to write "live cricket score" on the search bar to get the all the latest updates in real time. You can also tap the News tab from the search results to check all the breaking news from the field. Similarly, you can hit the Table tab to see the ongoing performance of all the 10 teams throughout this tournament. Google has also introduced a dedicated doodle to provide you all the updates just at one click.