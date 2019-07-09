Technology News
  India vs New Zealand Live Stream on Hotstar Down Repeatedly, Users Complain

India vs New Zealand Live Stream on Hotstar Down Repeatedly, Users Complain

India vs New Zealand World Cup match live stream is not working for Hotstar subscribers.

Updated: 9 July 2019 17:27 IST


India vs New Zealand is the first semi-final of World Cup 2019

Highlights
  • Live cricket streaming is only available via Hotstar in India
  • Twitter is flooded with user complaints
  • India vs New Zealand is the first semi-final of this World Cup

Hotstar's India vs New Zealand World Cup match stream is experiencing intermittent technical problems, leaving millions of Hotstar subscribers without an avenue to watch the cricket match. Twitter is flooded with user complaints about not being able to watch the World Cup match, with many users sharing photos of their smartphones, television sets, and computers showing the Hotstar error message. The stream starts working sometimes and then goes down again. Hotstar's official support account claimed that it was a temporary issue and has been resolved, however the service' subscribers are still complaining on Twitter.   

"Hi! Apologies for this. There was a temporary issue and it was resolved within few seconds. You may check again now," Hotstar support account wrote in a reply to a user. The account is sharing the same reply to everyone complaining on Twitter. 

When accessing the India vs New Zealand World Cup match, the streaming service shows, “LIVE Streaming Interrupted due to technical failure. We deeply regret the inconvenience. Stay Tuned.” The issue seems to be limited to the World Cup match and other content present on the service is streaming fine.

Here are some user reactions from Twitter about the World Cup live stream issues  

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year.

We have reached out to Hotstar for more information on the India vs New Zealand World Cup match stream problems. We will update the copy once we hear back. 

Comments

Further reading: Hotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

