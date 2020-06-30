Technology News
loading

China Says Concerned About India Banning Chinese Apps

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2020 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Says Concerned About India Banning Chinese Apps

Photo Credit: Reuters

India has banned 59 Chinese apps in retaliation to the border tensions with China

Highlights
  • India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps
  • Apps including Bytedance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat were banned
  • Google and Apple will have to remove these apps from their stores

China said on Tuesday it was concerned about India's decision to ban Chinese mobile apps such as Bytedance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat and was making checks to verify the situation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat in its strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.

India's technology ministry issued an order stating the apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Following the order, Google and Apple will have to remove these apps from the Android and iOS stores.

The move comes after a deadly border clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in a disputed Himalayan region earlier this month that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The ban is expected to be a big stumbling block for Chinese firms such as ByteDance in India, which have placed big bets in what is one of the world's biggest web services markets.

Beijing-headquartered Bytedance had plans to invest $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,551 crores) in India, open a local data centre, and had recently ramped up hiring in the country.

India is the biggest driver of TikTok app installations, accounting for 611 million lifetime downloads, or 30.3 percent of the total, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in April.

Among other apps that have been banned are Tencent's WeChat, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times on Google's Android, Alibaba's UC Browser and two of Xiaomi's apps.

"This is the quickest and most powerful step the government could have taken to put economic pressure on Chinese companies," said Santosh Pai, a partner at Indian law firm Link Legal, which advises several Chinese companies.

Anti-China sentiment has long simmered in India over accusations of cheap imports flooding the country, but the border clash has brought tensions to the fore with calls being made to boycott Chinese products.

Indian customs at ports have since last week held back containers coming from China, including Apple, Cisco, and Dell products, Reuters reported previously.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ByteDance, TikTok, WeChat, Tencent, Apple, Google, Android, iOS, Chinese Apps Banned
Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas

Related Stories

China Says Concerned About India Banning Chinese Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Creators in India Now Asking Users to Meet Them on Instagram
  2. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  3. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched
  6. Redmi K20 Users Start Receiving MIUI 12 Stable Update in India
  7. Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users
  8. OnePlus Pods Tipped to Come in Black Colour With In-Ear Design
  9. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  10. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout in India Begins, Xiaomi Confirms
  2. China Says Concerned About India Banning Chinese Apps
  3. Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas
  4. TikTok Banned: Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat
  5. Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions
  6. Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to Launch on July 22, Tipster Hints
  8. Amazon to Pay $500 Million in One-Time Bonuses to Front-Line Workers
  9. EU to Speed Up Space Ambitions, Commissioner Breton Says
  10. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com