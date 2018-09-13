NDTV Gadgets360.com

Inbox by Gmail to Be Shut Down by March 2019: Google

, 13 September 2018
Inbox by Gmail to Be Shut Down by March 2019: Google

Highlights

  • Google is set to shut down its alternate mailing app
  • Inbox by Gmail was introduced as an innovative new email app
  • The app came with provisions for snoozing emails to later

Google is set to shut down its alternate mailing app, Inbox by Gmail, in March 2019, giving users time to shift to the traditional Gmail by then, the company has said in a blog post.

Launched in 2014, Inbox by Gmail was introduced as an innovative new email app that lived alongside Gmail and served as an experimental platform for Google to try newer mailing features that could be incorporated in Gmail later.

However, it could not gather enough user base and updates to justify its existence.

"We want to take a more focused approach to help us bring the best email experience to everyone. As a result, we're planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to 'Inbox' at the end of March 2019," Matthew Izatt, Product Manager at Gmail, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

Inbox by Gmail came with provisions for snoozing emails to later, trying latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences like Smart Reply, Nudges, and high-priority notifications along with gestures and features to manage messages.

"We know change is hard, so we've created a transition guide to help you switch from Inbox to the new Gmail with ease," Izatt added.

Earlier in 2018, a revamped version of Gmail was introduced with newer features like "Smart Compose" that helps users draft emails faster and several other features were picked up from Inbox by Gmail.

