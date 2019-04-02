Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spark Email App Launched for Android, the Day Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down

Spark Email App Launched for Android, the Day Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spark Email App Launched for Android, the Day Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down

Inbox by Gmail may be gone, but Spark for Android is a pretty good alternative

Highlights

Spark is now available on Android

It’s free to download and has no ads

The app supports scheduling emails, and has a clean interface

Spark, a free email app made by Readdle, is now available on Android as well. The app was launched as a free app with no ads on iOS first, followed by Mac, and now it's available on Android. Spark's Android launch coincides with the deadline for Inbox by Google being shut down, which might prompt some of the latter's users to switch. Spark is a great email app for those who love customisation. We've used it on iOS and Mac and we think its gesture-based UI on Android, along with the ability to customise the sidebar, and the Smart Inbox feature, make it worth checking out.

The Smart Inbox feature is one of the best features of Spark as it makes your inbox look much less intimidating. It neatly organises emails in separate areas in the inbox. For instance, at the top you'll see a space for notifications, where your latest unread emails are displayed. Below that your pinned emails are displayed and finally the third area shows read emails.

This neat organisation requires no input from your end, and helps a lot with sorting out emails on your Android phone. Spark also lets you schedule emails with its Send Later feature, which was added to Gmail very recently.

If you're the sort who likes to keep a neat inbox without any intervention from your email service or app, then Spark's gestures will appeal to you. These gestures let you swipe right or left to execute certain actions such as archive, delete, or mark as read/unread.

We've used Spark on Android for a short while and feel it's a polished release. Spark also supports a passkey lock for you to keep your email safe from prying eyes, and multiple email accounts.

Spark is available as a free download via Google Play and it is free to use with no ads for individual users. Spark for teams is free to use but if you want its full feature set that's ideal for work teams, the pricing is $6.39 per user (roughly Rs. 450) per month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spark, Readdle, Inbox by Gmail
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Paytm Money Gets SEBI Approval for Stock Broking, Projects to Integrate With Exchanges and Depository
Pricee
Spark Email App Launched for Android, the Day Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  3. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  4. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  5. Xbox One S India Price Discounted on Flipkart and Amazon, While Stocks Last
  6. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
  8. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  9. Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ Gets WhatsApp Support in India
  10. The Best April Fools' Day Pranks From the Tech World
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.