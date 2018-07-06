NDTV Gadgets360.com

Inbox by Gmail iOS Update Finally Brings iPhone X Support

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Inbox by Gmail iOS Update Finally Brings iPhone X Support

The Inbox by Gmail app for iOS devices has been updated with support for the iPhone X, over eight months after the super premium iPhone was unveiled.

In a 144MB update pushed out on the App Store, Google said Inbox by Gmail now supports Apple's priciest iPhone variant, with little else by way of changes in the update text, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Essentially, the Inbox by Gmail update removes the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen so it fits the iPhone X's screen more naturally, with its unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Since November 2017, Inbox by Gmail has received 13 updates. However, none of them had included iPhone X support, the App Store's version history clearly notes.

According to Google's release notes, no other new features were included in the update.

In the meanwhile, Gmail for Android last month got an 'unsubscribe tips' feature, which gives users tips on how to unsubscribe to newsletters. The new feature shows on the home screen of the app, and features an 'Unsubscribe' button that enables unsubscription with a single tap. Earlier in June, Gmail for Android received customisable swipe actions.

Gmail for iOS the same month received an update that introduced smart notifications for high-priority email. The feature uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to sort out important messages from the rest.

Finally, Gmail was involved in some controversy this week, when a report brought to light the fact that some third-party app developers have access to user emails. The company later said that Google never reads user emails, however, it does vet app developers before offering them access.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS, Gmail, Inbox By Gmail
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sacred Games, Sharp Objects, Isle of Dogs, and More – The Weekend Chill
Belkin Pocket Power 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh Power Banks Launched in India
Mi Phones
Inbox by Gmail iOS Update Finally Brings iPhone X Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  3. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  4. Asphalt 9: Legends Now Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  6. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  7. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  8. Jio Phone 2, Jio GigaFiber, and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM 2018
  9. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  10. Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.