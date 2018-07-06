Inbox by Gmail iOS Update Finally Brings iPhone X Support

The Inbox by Gmail app for iOS devices has been updated with support for the iPhone X, over eight months after the super premium iPhone was unveiled.

In a 144MB update pushed out on the App Store, Google said Inbox by Gmail now supports Apple's priciest iPhone variant, with little else by way of changes in the update text, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Essentially, the Inbox by Gmail update removes the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen so it fits the iPhone X's screen more naturally, with its unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Since November 2017, Inbox by Gmail has received 13 updates. However, none of them had included iPhone X support, the App Store's version history clearly notes.

According to Google's release notes, no other new features were included in the update.

In the meanwhile, Gmail for Android last month got an 'unsubscribe tips' feature, which gives users tips on how to unsubscribe to newsletters. The new feature shows on the home screen of the app, and features an 'Unsubscribe' button that enables unsubscription with a single tap. Earlier in June, Gmail for Android received customisable swipe actions.

Gmail for iOS the same month received an update that introduced smart notifications for high-priority email. The feature uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to sort out important messages from the rest.

Finally, Gmail was involved in some controversy this week, when a report brought to light the fact that some third-party app developers have access to user emails. The company later said that Google never reads user emails, however, it does vet app developers before offering them access.

Written with inputs from IANS