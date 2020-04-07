Technology News
loading

IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects

The app can track COVID-19 suspects who have been quarantined through geofencing technology.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 April 2020 19:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects

Apart from quarantine management, the app can help in overcoming overcrowding

Highlights
  • Prof. Kamal Jain has developed a tracking mobile application
  • The application can track individuals and draw a geofence around them
  • The system automatically gets an alert if geofencing is vioated

To augment government efforts for surveillance of COVID-19 suspects, Prof. Kamal Jain of Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, has developed a tracking mobile application.

"The tracking system allows for state-of-the-art surveillance during COVID-19. Besides facilitating quarantine management, it helps to overcome overcrowding at any location by issuing an alert to the predefined agency," said Prof Jain.

iit roorkee full IIT

The application can track individuals and draw a geofence around them. The system automatically gets an alert if a quarantined person violates geofencing. Besides live tracking, the administrator can also view the entire movement history of the individual.

Apart from using GPS data, the location of a person can also be received through SMS, in case the internet is not working.

Other features of the app include multi-camera support, surveillance magnetic device, halt time and auto camera click.

"We are committed to aiding the efforts of the government during this unprecedented time. This system will greatly help in tracking and surveillance of COVID-19 suspects," said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IIT Roorkee, COVID 19
COVID-19: IIT Team Develops LED-Based Disinfection Machine for Sanitising Floors of Hospitals, Buses
NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery

Related Stories

IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  3. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  4. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  5. Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
  10. Amitabh Bachchan Gets Trolled for Sharing Fake News on Twitter, Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Germany Enlists Fitbit Wearables and Smartwatches in Coronavirus
  2. NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery
  3. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  4. COVID-19: IIT Team Develops LED-Based Disinfection Machine for Sanitising Floors of Hospitals, Buses
  5. Xiaomi Patents Smartphone Design with Waterfall Display: Report
  6. Online Food Delivery Executives Unable to Meet Targets Due to Virus Lockdown
  7. Robots Replace Japanese Students at Graduation Amid Coronavirus
  8. Nokia 3.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Security Patch
  9. EU Privacy Watchdog Calls for Pan-European Mobile App for Virus Tracking
  10. Uber Connects Out-of-Work U.S. Ride-Hail Drivers to Delivery, Production Jobs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com