iCloud Passwords Extension Released on Chrome Web Store, Helps Access Saved Apple Passwords on Windows

iCloud Passwords allows you to use the Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 February 2021 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: Chrome Web Store

iCloud Passwords will also save passwords created on Chrome for Windows or Mac

  • iCloud Passwords extension is available as a free download
  • It is now available on Chrome Web store
  • It allows for easy switching between Windows and Mac devices

Apple has released an official iCloud Passwords extension on the Chrome Web Store. The add-on will allow Windows and Mac users to utilise and sync passwords stored in the iCloud Keychain on their Chrome browsers. This will especially be useful for users who have been using iCloud Keychain as their dedicated password manager on Apple devices. It will also enable them to easily switch from Windows to Mac devices and vice versa, as well as between Chrome and Safari browsers. Apple says iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.

The iCloud Passwords extension is available for download on the Chrome Web store, and is available for both Windows and Mac versions of Chrome. This Chrome extension will allow you to use the same Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows or Mac PC. As mentioned, it will also save new passwords created in Chrome on iCloud Keychain for using on Apple devices later.

This extension is a much needed one, especially for those who use both Windows and Apple devices as their daily drivers, or those that use Chrome and Safari browsers. Your passwords can now be accessed on both your iPhone and your Windows computer easily. They will also be synced when you create new passwords. This extension is only useful for those who use iCloud Keychain as their password manager. Once installed, it will offer automated saved password suggestions on Chrome for Windows and Mac. The iCloud Passwords extensions was first spotted last week, when its mention was seen in the latest version of the iCloud for Windows 10 app.

In December last year, Apple introduced iCloud Family Sharing for its users. Announced at WWDC 2020, this feature allows users to share in-app purchases and subscriptions with their family members. These include subscriptions to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+. Once you subscribe to a family plan for any of these apps, added members automatically get access to the same on their own devices and accounts. This option is only available for users running iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, iCloud Passwords, iCloud Keychain, Chrome Extension, Chrome Add on, Google Chrome
Tasneem Akolawala
