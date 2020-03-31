ICICI Bank has launched a WhatsApp banking feature in order ensure smooth banking services amid the coronavirus lockdown. The WhatsApp banking service from ICICI Bank comes as the banking sector has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since banks have been forced to limit their services in the wake of the nationwide lockdown and social distancing. By using the service, ICICI customers can avail basic banking services like checking account balance, last three transactions, locating branches and ATMs, getting details on loan offers, blocking/unblocking credit and debit cards, and more, right on WhatsApp Messenger app.

The ICICI Bank WhatsApp banking service comes as an effort from the bank to prevent people from venturing outdoors for banking needs during the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown. The WhatsApp service works through a dedicated phone number that will allow a user to just type out any banking service they are looking to avail. A separate phone number is provided for those willing to use the service in Hindi. ICICI Bank has made WhatsApp banking a 24-hour service and has been reaching out to customers to inform them about the same. Even non-ICICI Bank users can use the WhatsApp service to check for branches and ATMs near them.

How to use ICICI WhatsApp service Save the ICICI Bank WhatsApp banking phone number (+91 93249 53001 for English or 9324953010 for Hindi) on your smartphone. Send a message to this number using WhatsApp (a simple 'Hi' should be enough). In an automated response, the bank will list the services available, along with their keywords on WhatsApp. Now, in order to avail the services, ICICI Bank account holders have to type specific keywords for every service. The keywords are also listed along with the services when a user is setting up the WhatsApp services.

ICICI WhatsApp service keywords

For checking account balance, users can send 'Balance,' 'Bal,' 'ac bal,' and more on the chat.

-For viewing last three transactions, users can type 'transaction,' 'stmt,' 'history,' ‘statement,' and more

-To get credit card limit or check the outstanding balance on credit cards - 'limit,' 'cc limit' or 'cc balance,' ‘credit balance,' and ‘credit card balance' are the keywords.

To block/unblock credit and debit cards instantly, type 'block,' 'lost my card' or 'unblock.'

To find ATM and ICICI Bank branches nearby, users can type 'ATM' or 'branch.' However, in order to locate the nearest branch or ATM, the bank will ask you to share your location on WhatsApp.

For loan-related services, one can simply type 'loan,' 'home loan,' 'personal loan' or 'instant loans.'

There are more keywords that a customer can use to avail the aforementioned services. Now, it is also important to note that the WhatsApp banking service from ICICI does not offer anything that cannot be already done through ICICI Bank's iMobile application. Despite that, this is a good step from ICICI Bank to prevent account holders from personally going to the bank and ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.